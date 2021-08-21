5-star defensive target commits to UNC over Clemson
by - 2021 Aug 21, Sat 18:44
Shaw has camped in Clemson and made a few campus stops this summer, but UNC got the commitment on Saturday.
Clemson and UNC went head-to-head for another top 2022 prospect -- and this time, the Tigers’ ACC foe came out on top.

Five-star and No. 1-rated defensive tackle Travis Shaw (Greensboro, NC) announced he's staying in the Tar Heel State with a commitment to UNC on Saturday.

He had made multiple stops to both schools over the recruitment process and revealed a top-4 this summer that also included Georgia and North Carolina A&T.

Clemson and UNC were both in contention for Tigers cornerback commits Jeadyn Lukus and Daylen Everette earlier this summer.

The commitment brings UNC’s class total to 13 and a No. 13 ranking in the 247Sports Composite team rankings. Clemson is currently 10th overall with a 12-man class but tied with Ohio State for No. 1 in average rating per commit (93.92).

Clemson has one defensive line commitment for 2022 so far in defensive end Jihaad Campbell (IMG Academy).

Top Clemson News of the Week
