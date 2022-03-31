5-star defender has Clemson in his final group
by - 2022 Mar 31, Thu 11:20
Peter Woods Photo
Peter Woods - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.79)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 259   Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#4 Overall, #1 DT, #1 AL
Rivals:
#47 Overall, #6 DE, #6 AL
24/7:
#43 Overall, #6 DL, #5 AL
5-star lineman Peter Woods has made stops in Clemson during the recruiting process.
One of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 class has Clemson in his final four.

Alabaster, Alabama's Peter Woods unveiled a finalist group of Clemson, Florida, Alabama and Oklahoma on Thursday.

Woods was in town for Elite Junior Day earlier this year and visited last fall during football season

He received a Clemson offer on the first day the Tigers handed out 2023 offers on June 1, 2021.

Woods was named a MaxPreps junior All-American after tallying 92 tackles, 26 for loss, with 11 sacks and a pick-six in a state title season.

