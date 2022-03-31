|
5-star defender has Clemson in his final group
2022 Mar 31, Thu
Peter Woods - Defensive Line
Height: 6-3 Weight: 259 Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.79)
ESPN:
#4 Overall, #1 DT, #1 AL
Rivals:
#47 Overall, #6 DE, #6 AL
24/7:
#43 Overall, #6 DL, #5 AL
One of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 class has Clemson in his final four.
Alabaster, Alabama's Peter Woods unveiled a finalist group of Clemson, Florida, Alabama and Oklahoma on Thursday.
Woods was in town for Elite Junior Day earlier this year and visited last fall during football season
He received a Clemson offer on the first day the Tigers handed out 2023 offers on June 1, 2021.
Woods was named a MaxPreps junior All-American after tallying 92 tackles, 26 for loss, with 11 sacks and a pick-six in a state title season.
