5-star defender has Clemson in his final group

Peter Woods Defensive Line TigerNet: (4.79) (4.79)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 259 Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#4 Overall, #1 DT, #1 AL #4 Overall, #1 DT, #1 AL Rivals:

#47 Overall, #6 DE, #6 AL #47 Overall, #6 DE, #6 AL 24/7:

#43 Overall, #6 DL, #5 AL #43 Overall, #6 DL, #5 AL 6-3259Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)2023

One of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 class has Clemson in his final four.

Alabaster, Alabama's Peter Woods unveiled a finalist group of Clemson, Florida, Alabama and Oklahoma on Thursday.

Woods was in town for Elite Junior Day earlier this year and visited last fall during football season

He received a Clemson offer on the first day the Tigers handed out 2023 offers on June 1, 2021.

Woods was named a MaxPreps junior All-American after tallying 92 tackles, 26 for loss, with 11 sacks and a pick-six in a state title season.