5-star defender announces Clemson offer

Jaquavious Russaw Defensive End TigerNet: (4.47) (4.47)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 230 Hometown: Troy, AL (Carver HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#8 Overall, #2 LB, #2 AL #8 Overall, #2 LB, #2 AL Rivals:

#58 Overall, #3 DE, #7 AL #58 Overall, #3 DE, #7 AL 24/7:

#67 Overall, #9 Edge, #7 AL #67 Overall, #9 Edge, #7 AL 6-2230Troy, AL (Carver HS)2023

One of the nation's top-rated defenders for 2023 announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.

Troy, Alabama 5-star defender Jaquavious Russaw, who has high ratings at both defensive end and linebacker, revealed the news via social media.

"After a great talk with (Mickey Conn) and (Lemanski Hall), I’m Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson," Russaw said.

Russaw is rated as high as the No. 2 outside linebacker (ESPN) and No. 3 defensive end (Rivals) for 2023 with 20-plus offers now.

He visited Clemson for a game this fall.