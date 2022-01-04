5-star defender announces Clemson offer
by - 2022 Jan 4, Tue 17:51
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Jaquavious Russaw - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.47)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 230   Hometown: Troy, AL (Carver HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#8 Overall, #2 LB, #2 AL
Rivals:
#58 Overall, #3 DE, #7 AL
24/7:
#67 Overall, #9 Edge, #7 AL

One of the nation's top-rated defenders for 2023 announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.

Troy, Alabama 5-star defender Jaquavious Russaw, who has high ratings at both defensive end and linebacker, revealed the news via social media.

"After a great talk with (Mickey Conn) and (Lemanski Hall), I’m Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson," Russaw said.

Russaw is rated as high as the No. 2 outside linebacker (ESPN) and No. 3 defensive end (Rivals) for 2023 with 20-plus offers now.

He visited Clemson for a game this fall.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
5-star defender announces Clemson offer
5-star defender announces Clemson offer
Clemson offers four-star NC defensive end
Clemson offers four-star NC defensive end
WATCH: Behind the scenes of Clemson football's bowl week
WATCH: Behind the scenes of Clemson football's bowl week
Bates, Venables release statements after official hiring of Bates to Oklahoma
Bates, Venables release statements after official hiring of Bates to Oklahoma
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (83 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest