|
5-star defender announces Clemson offer
|2022 Jan 4, Tue 17:51-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-2 Weight: 230 Hometown: Troy, AL (Carver HS) Class: 2023
#8 Overall, #2 LB, #2 AL
#58 Overall, #3 DE, #7 AL
#67 Overall, #9 Edge, #7 AL
One of the nation's top-rated defenders for 2023 announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.
Troy, Alabama 5-star defender Jaquavious Russaw, who has high ratings at both defensive end and linebacker, revealed the news via social media.
"After a great talk with (Mickey Conn) and (Lemanski Hall), I’m Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson," Russaw said.
Russaw is rated as high as the No. 2 outside linebacker (ESPN) and No. 3 defensive end (Rivals) for 2023 with 20-plus offers now.
He visited Clemson for a game this fall.
Had an amazing visit at @ClemsonFB enjoy the game day atmosphere thank you for having me @coachski_ also ran into @MrGo30 @Madhousefit @ChadSimmons_ @Keith247Sports @RWrightRivals #MadHouseFit #Family #WeBuiltDifferent pic.twitter.com/2nnO3741aD— Ru?? (@JaquaviousRuss1) December 1, 2021