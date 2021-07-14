5-star Clemson target set to announce commitment
by - Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 11:43 AM
Keon Sabb Photo
Keon Sabb - Safety
TigerNet: (4.73)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 200   Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#43 Overall, #2 S, #8 FL
Rivals:
#55 Overall, #3 ATH, #7 FL
24/7:
#7 Overall, #1 S, #3 FL
Sabb has one 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction to Clemson from last month.
Sabb has one 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction to Clemson from last month.

247Sports announced Wednesday morning that 5-star Clemson safety target Keon Sabb will announce his college commitment on Saturday at 4 p.m. on CBS Sports HQ.

Sabb is announcing three hours after IMG Academy teammate and fellow Clemson target Daylen Everette on the same network Saturday.

Sabb and Everette were both recently in Clemson. They are teammates with a recent Tigers pledge in four-star defensive end Jihaad Campbell.

Sabb lists his finalists as Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M and LSU. He made stops to all but LSU in June.

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
