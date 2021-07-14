5-star Clemson target set to announce commitment

Keon Sabb Safety TigerNet: (4.73) (4.73)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#43 Overall, #2 S, #8 FL #43 Overall, #2 S, #8 FL Rivals:

#55 Overall, #3 ATH, #7 FL #55 Overall, #3 ATH, #7 FL 24/7:

#7 Overall, #1 S, #3 FL #7 Overall, #1 S, #3 FL 6-2200Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)2022

247Sports announced Wednesday morning that 5-star Clemson safety target Keon Sabb will announce his college commitment on Saturday at 4 p.m. on CBS Sports HQ.

Sabb is announcing three hours after IMG Academy teammate and fellow Clemson target Daylen Everette on the same network Saturday.

Sabb and Everette were both recently in Clemson. They are teammates with a recent Tigers pledge in four-star defensive end Jihaad Campbell.

Sabb lists his finalists as Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M and LSU. He made stops to all but LSU in June.

