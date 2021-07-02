5-star Clemson target announces commitment date
by - Friday, July 2, 2021, 9:52 PM
Jeremiah Alexander - Defensive End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.47)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 235   Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#11 Overall, #2 DE, #1 AL
Rivals:
#62 Overall, #1 DE, #1 AL
24/7:
# 9 Overall, # 2 Edge, # 1 AL
5-star Clemson target announces commitment date

A five-star defender who recently called Clemson his leader is announcing his commitment soon.

Five-star 2022 defensive end Jeremiah Alexander will announce a commitment on July 8, he said late Friday. He visited Clemson last month after adding a Clemson offer in January.

The atmosphere around Clemson stood out to Alexander after that trip.

“Clemson, I like the family base, and I felt like it was genuine,” Alexander said. “I can’t say that Clemson isn’t at the top spot right now because they are. Me and my family loved it as well. I genuinely felt a family vibe, and I also felt comfortable. That’s two key things that I’m looking for when I commit to a school.”

Alexander is rated as a 5-star defender by ESPN and the 247Sports Composite as a defensive end/edge rusher.

He is a pledge for the All-American Bowl.

