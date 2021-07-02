|
5-star Clemson target announces commitment date
|Friday, July 2, 2021, 9:52 PM-
Height: 6-2 Weight: 235 Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS) Class: 2022
A five-star defender who recently called Clemson his leader is announcing his commitment soon.
Five-star 2022 defensive end Jeremiah Alexander will announce a commitment on July 8, he said late Friday. He visited Clemson last month after adding a Clemson offer in January.
The atmosphere around Clemson stood out to Alexander after that trip.
“Clemson, I like the family base, and I felt like it was genuine,” Alexander said. “I can’t say that Clemson isn’t at the top spot right now because they are. Me and my family loved it as well. I genuinely felt a family vibe, and I also felt comfortable. That’s two key things that I’m looking for when I commit to a school.”
Alexander is rated as a 5-star defender by ESPN and the 247Sports Composite as a defensive end/edge rusher.
He is a pledge for the All-American Bowl.
Committing July 8! happy early birthday momma????— ? j7 (@jt7ta) July 3, 2021