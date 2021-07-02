5-star Clemson target announces commitment date

Jeremiah Alexander Defensive End TigerNet: (4.47) (4.47)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 235 Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#11 Overall, #2 DE, #1 AL #11 Overall, #2 DE, #1 AL Rivals:

#62 Overall, #1 DE, #1 AL #62 Overall, #1 DE, #1 AL 24/7:

# 9 Overall, # 2 Edge, # 1 AL # 9 Overall, # 2 Edge, # 1 AL 6-2235Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)2022

A five-star defender who recently called Clemson his leader is announcing his commitment soon.

Five-star 2022 defensive end Jeremiah Alexander will announce a commitment on July 8, he said late Friday. He visited Clemson last month after adding a Clemson offer in January.

The atmosphere around Clemson stood out to Alexander after that trip.

“Clemson, I like the family base, and I felt like it was genuine,” Alexander said. “I can’t say that Clemson isn’t at the top spot right now because they are. Me and my family loved it as well. I genuinely felt a family vibe, and I also felt comfortable. That’s two key things that I’m looking for when I commit to a school.”

Alexander is rated as a 5-star defender by ESPN and the 247Sports Composite as a defensive end/edge rusher.

He is a pledge for the All-American Bowl.

Committing July 8! happy early birthday momma???? — ? j7 (@jt7ta) July 3, 2021