5-star Clemson QB commit 'ready to go' for return from injury
by - Thursday, November 4, 2021, 4:13 PM
Cade Klubnik Photo
Cade Klubnik - Quarterback
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 186   Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX
Rivals:
#15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX
24/7:
#26 Overall, #2 QB, #5 TX
Klubnik looks to pick up where he left off.
Klubnik looks to pick up where he left off.

Five-star Clemson QB commit Cade Klubnik is set to return in a big game for Westlake (Tx) on Friday.

Klubnik suffered an injury to his non-throwing shoulder in Westlake's sixth win in six games to start the campaign, but his head coach Todd Dodge told local reporters that Klubnik is "ready to go" for a matchup with 9-0 Westlake now facing 8-1 Lake Travis (Tx) to wrap district play.

The Elite 11 QB competition winner and All-American Bowl selection has passed for 1,476 yards with a 70.9 completion rate and 20 touchdowns to two interceptions, adding six more rushing scores this season.

Klubnik led Westlake to a state title last season with a 14-0 campaign.

You can watch the action at this link, which kicks off around 8:20 p.m. Eastern on Friday.

