5-star Clemson QB commit 'ready to go' for return from injury

TigerNet Staff by

Cade Klubnik Quarterback TigerNet: (4.76) (4.76)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 186 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX #114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX Rivals:

#15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX #15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX 24/7:

#26 Overall, #2 QB, #5 TX #26 Overall, #2 QB, #5 TX 6-2186Austin, TX (Westlake HS)2022

Five-star Clemson QB commit Cade Klubnik is set to return in a big game for Westlake (Tx) on Friday.

Klubnik suffered an injury to his non-throwing shoulder in Westlake's sixth win in six games to start the campaign, but his head coach Todd Dodge told local reporters that Klubnik is "ready to go" for a matchup with 9-0 Westlake now facing 8-1 Lake Travis (Tx) to wrap district play.

The Elite 11 QB competition winner and All-American Bowl selection has passed for 1,476 yards with a 70.9 completion rate and 20 touchdowns to two interceptions, adding six more rushing scores this season.

Klubnik led Westlake to a state title last season with a 14-0 campaign.

You can watch the action at this link, which kicks off around 8:20 p.m. Eastern on Friday.

Westlake offense will be at full strength Friday w/ Clemson pledge Cade Klubnik back in the starting role, per @Westlake_Nation coach Todd Dodge https://t.co/zBpW7qkwHb — Thomas Jones (@ThomasJonesAAS) November 3, 2021