5-star Clemson defensive target sets commitment date
by - 2021 Aug 10, Tue 12:36
Travis Shaw Photo
Travis Shaw - Defensive Tackle
TigerNet: (4.72)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 310   Hometown: Greensboro, NC (Grimsley HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#18 Overall, #3 DT, #1 NC
Rivals:
#3 Overall, #1 DT, #1 NC
24/7:
#5 Overall, #4 DL, #1 NC
Shaw has been a frequent visitor to both Clemson and North Carolina lately.
Five-star Clemson defensive tackle target Travis Shaw has revealed his commitment date.

The No. 1-rated defensive tackle in the nation (Rivals) will make his pledge on August 21st, per a social media announcement on Tuesday.

Shaw released a top-4 in June with Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina and North Carolina A&T on it.

Shaw visited Clemson for both the Elite Retreat in June and the All In Cookout in July. The Greensboro, North Carolina has made multiple stops to UNC as well.

Daily Digest