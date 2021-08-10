5-star Clemson defensive target sets commitment date

TigerNet Staff by

Travis Shaw Defensive Tackle TigerNet: (4.72) (4.72)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 310 Hometown: Greensboro, NC (Grimsley HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#18 Overall, #3 DT, #1 NC #18 Overall, #3 DT, #1 NC Rivals:

#3 Overall, #1 DT, #1 NC #3 Overall, #1 DT, #1 NC 24/7:

#5 Overall, #4 DL, #1 NC #5 Overall, #4 DL, #1 NC 6-5310Greensboro, NC (Grimsley HS)2022

Five-star Clemson defensive tackle target Travis Shaw has revealed his commitment date.

The No. 1-rated defensive tackle in the nation (Rivals) will make his pledge on August 21st, per a social media announcement on Tuesday.

Shaw released a top-4 in June with Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina and North Carolina A&T on it.

Shaw visited Clemson for both the Elite Retreat in June and the All In Cookout in July. The Greensboro, North Carolina has made multiple stops to UNC as well.

THE DATE IS SET! 8/21 COMMITMENT! ?? — Travis Shaw (@cheesy_Trav18) August 10, 2021