Breaking: 5-star CB, No. 1 SC prospect commits to Clemson
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Jeadyn Lukus Photo
Jeadyn Lukus - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.74)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 185   Hometown: Mauldin, SC (Mauldin HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#54 Overall, #9 CB, #2 SC
Rivals:
#32 Overall, #5 CB, #1 SC
24/7:
#48 Overall, #7 CB, #1 SC
Lukus was Clemson's first offer for 2022 and he's the biggest commit yet by overall rating.
The Palmetto State’s top-rated prospect is a Tiger.

Five-star Mauldin cornerback Jeadyn Lukus announced a commitment to Clemson on Wednesday.

He is rated as high as the No. 5 cornerback in the nation and No. 32 overall (Rivals) and a first 5-star prospect (247Sports Composite; non-specialist) added for the Tigers’ 2022 class.

The pledge boosts Clemson into the top-10 in the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, at 10th. The Tigers have an 11-man 2022 scholarship class at the moment, where seven of the commits have come over the last two months.

Lukus was Clemson's first official offer out in the 2022 class in June 2020 and he had 25 total reported offers going into the week.

247Sports analyzed Lukus' game back in January with a comparison to former Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen: "Long, angular build. Possesses plus size and length for the position at this stage in his development. Has shown to have good speed on the track to this point. Works at outside cornerback for his high school and is a smooth, fluid mover in coverage. Shows the ability to play both press and off coverage. Uses his change of direction and feel for the position to stay in-phase with receivers on downfield routes. Has a level of physicality both at the line of scrimmage and as a tackler that is on the high end for rising junior cornerbacks. Projects as a multi-year starter at the Power Five level with the upside to develop into an early round NFL Draft pick."

Lukus was a visitor for Clemson’s Elite Retreat in June and then the All In Cookout over the weekend.

He logged 36 tackles, three for loss, with an interception as a junior.

Lukus is committed for the Under Armour All-America game.

