5-star CB has Clemson in top schools list
by - 2021-07-06 20:53:17.0
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
AJ Harris - Cornerback Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.77)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 180   Hometown: Phenix City, AL (Glenwood School HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
#34 Overall, #4 CB, #5 AL
Harris had a good visit in Clemson last month.
Harris had a good visit in Clemson last month.

247Sports Composite five-star Phenix City, Alabama cornerback AJ Harris has Clemson as one in a big top group and says a commitment will come next in his recruiting timeline.

The highly-rated 2023 cornerback released a top-13 schools list Tuesday, which of course included several schools he has visited recently. That list of recent stops included Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama and Clemson.

“There were a few things that stood out to me, but the PAW Journey was amazing,” Harris said of the Clemson visit at the time. “Just seeing how they get their young student-athletes to do productive things in this world. That is something that is big for me and my parents, because it’s bigger than just football. And the culture was amazing. They emphasize family a lot, and everybody was very friendly.”

Harris added in a later social media message Tuesday that his next big decision will be a commitment.

He earned All-State honors as a sophomore and is rated as high as the No. 2 cornerback in the 2023 class.

Comment on this story
Print   
Tags: AJ Harris
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
5-star CB has Clemson in top schools list
5-star CB has Clemson in top schools list
WATCH: Behind the scenes of Travis Etienne, Trevor Lawrence's photoshoot
WATCH: Behind the scenes of Travis Etienne, Trevor Lawrence's photoshoot
CBS Sports predicts Deshaun Watson's future
CBS Sports predicts Deshaun Watson's future
WATCH: Day in the Life of Clemson LB Trenton Simpson
WATCH: Day in the Life of Clemson LB Trenton Simpson
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 88 Recruits (73 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest