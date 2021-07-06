5-star CB has Clemson in top schools list

AJ Harris Cornerback TigerNet: (4.77) (4.77)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 180 Hometown: Phenix City, AL (Glenwood School HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#34 Overall, #4 CB, #5 AL #34 Overall, #4 CB, #5 AL 6-2180Phenix City, AL (Glenwood School HS)2023

247Sports Composite five-star Phenix City, Alabama cornerback AJ Harris has Clemson as one in a big top group and says a commitment will come next in his recruiting timeline.

The highly-rated 2023 cornerback released a top-13 schools list Tuesday, which of course included several schools he has visited recently. That list of recent stops included Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama and Clemson.

“There were a few things that stood out to me, but the PAW Journey was amazing,” Harris said of the Clemson visit at the time. “Just seeing how they get their young student-athletes to do productive things in this world. That is something that is big for me and my parents, because it’s bigger than just football. And the culture was amazing. They emphasize family a lot, and everybody was very friendly.”

Harris added in a later social media message Tuesday that his next big decision will be a commitment.

He earned All-State honors as a sophomore and is rated as high as the No. 2 cornerback in the 2023 class.

Great Weekend @TheOpening Finished with 4 INTs 3 returned for a touchdown & 4 PBU’s. Here’s a snippet. Enjoy?? pic.twitter.com/a52wI3PPDK — Aaron-Joshua Harris (@Aj_harris04) July 6, 2021

But Imma Leave It In God's Hands Cuz All Of This God's Plan???? pic.twitter.com/eVSMedBLk7 — Aaron-Joshua Harris (@Aj_harris04) July 7, 2021

Clemson Is DIFFERENT.. Genuine with a culture like no other..???? pic.twitter.com/zCMq3JHz9M — Aaron-Joshua Harris (@Aj_harris04) June 5, 2021