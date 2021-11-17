|
4-star WR target commits to another ACC school
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
One of the top receivers in the nation picked UNC over Clemson and Georgia on Wednesday.
Four-star 2022 Richmond (Va.) wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. committed to the Tar Heels on a CBS Sports broadcast Wednesday.
Greene, who is rated as high as the No. 5 receiver in the nation (Rivals), had made several stops at Clemson this year, including an official visit over the weekend.
UNC’s 16-man class now strengthened its ACC-best 247Sports Team Composite ranking, slotting above Oregon to No. 9 overall. Clemson is currently 11th overall but third behind only Alabama and Ohio State in average rating per pledge.
