4-star WR target commits to another ACC school

TigerNet Staff by

One of the top receivers in the nation picked UNC over Clemson and Georgia on Wednesday.

Four-star 2022 Richmond (Va.) wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. committed to the Tar Heels on a CBS Sports broadcast Wednesday.

Greene, who is rated as high as the No. 5 receiver in the nation (Rivals), had made several stops at Clemson this year, including an official visit over the weekend.

UNC’s 16-man class now strengthened its ACC-best 247Sports Team Composite ranking, slotting above Oregon to No. 9 overall. Clemson is currently 11th overall but third behind only Alabama and Ohio State in average rating per pledge.