4-star WR target commits to another ACC school
by - Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 7:42 PM
Greene was in Clemson over the weekend but it wasn't enough to bring him to Tiger Town.
One of the top receivers in the nation picked UNC over Clemson and Georgia on Wednesday.

Four-star 2022 Richmond (Va.) wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. committed to the Tar Heels on a CBS Sports broadcast Wednesday.

Greene, who is rated as high as the No. 5 receiver in the nation (Rivals), had made several stops at Clemson this year, including an official visit over the weekend.

UNC’s 16-man class now strengthened its ACC-best 247Sports Team Composite ranking, slotting above Oregon to No. 9 overall. Clemson is currently 11th overall but third behind only Alabama and Ohio State in average rating per pledge.

