4-star WR picks up Clemson offer after camp workout
by - Thursday, June 10, 2021, 10:58 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Andre Greene Jr. - Wide Receiver Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.80)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 175   Hometown: Richmond, VA (St. Christopher's School HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#193 Overall, #24 WR, #9 VA
Rivals:
#85 Overall, #8 WR, #9 VA
24/7:
#215 Overall, #32 WR, #11 VA
Greene showed out at Clemson camp on Thursday.
Greene showed out at Clemson camp on Thursday.

Four-star 2022 Richmond, Virginia wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. left a Clemson workout on Thursday with an offer, TigerNet has confirmed.

Greene is rated as high as the No. 8 receiver in the nation and a top-100 prospect overall (85; Rivals).

From TigerNet senior writer David Hood's report today:

Four-star wide receiver Andre Greene, Jr., worked out his afternoon. The 2022 prospect out of Richmond (VA) St. Christopher’s School has been on campus since last night with his parents, and by all accounts, the visit has gone extremely well.

Greene worked out with wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham and drew a little extra coaching. At 6-3 175, he has big strides but also has fantastic hands. He made a one-handed grab on the sidelines that even had Justyn Ross smiling.

He holds nearly 60 offers at this point ranging from coast to coast.

Clemson has one receiver commit already in Adam Randall and an offer out to Spearman, Texas 4-star athlete Brenen Thompson.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson AD reacts to proposed Playoff expansion
Clemson AD reacts to proposed Playoff expansion
Clemson leads college football in sending 5-star prospects to NFL
Clemson leads college football in sending 5-star prospects to NFL
Athlon predicts Tigers to win ACC, individual awards
Athlon predicts Tigers to win ACC, individual awards
4-star WR picks up Clemson offer after camp workout
4-star WR picks up Clemson offer after camp workout
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 80 Recruits (69 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest