4-star WR picks up Clemson offer after camp workout

TigerNet Staff by

Andre Greene Jr. Wide Receiver TigerNet: (4.80) (4.80)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 175 Hometown: Richmond, VA (St. Christopher's School HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#193 Overall, #24 WR, #9 VA #193 Overall, #24 WR, #9 VA Rivals:

#85 Overall, #8 WR, #9 VA #85 Overall, #8 WR, #9 VA 24/7:

#215 Overall, #32 WR, #11 VA #215 Overall, #32 WR, #11 VA 6-3175Richmond, VA (St. Christopher's School HS)2022

Four-star 2022 Richmond, Virginia wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. left a Clemson workout on Thursday with an offer, TigerNet has confirmed.

Greene is rated as high as the No. 8 receiver in the nation and a top-100 prospect overall (85; Rivals).

From TigerNet senior writer David Hood's report today:

Four-star wide receiver Andre Greene, Jr., worked out his afternoon. The 2022 prospect out of Richmond (VA) St. Christopher’s School has been on campus since last night with his parents, and by all accounts, the visit has gone extremely well.

Greene worked out with wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham and drew a little extra coaching. At 6-3 175, he has big strides but also has fantastic hands. He made a one-handed grab on the sidelines that even had Justyn Ross smiling.

He holds nearly 60 offers at this point ranging from coast to coast.

Clemson has one receiver commit already in Adam Randall and an offer out to Spearman, Texas 4-star athlete Brenen Thompson.