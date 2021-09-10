BREAKING

Breaking: 4-star WR commits to kick off Clemson 2023 class
by - Friday, September 10, 2021, 2:16 PM
Nathaniel Joseph - Wide Receiver
Height: 5-8   Weight: 170   Hometown: Miami, FL (Edison HS)   Class: 2023
#137 Overall, #23 WR, #31 FL
#178 Overall, #26 WR, #38 FL
#201 Overall, #27 WR, #40 FL
Joseph picked up a Clemson offer in June after a visit.
Joseph picked up a Clemson offer in June after a visit.

Clemson's 'WRU' brand kicked off the 2023 class on Friday.

Speedy Miami, Florida four-star receiver Nathaniel Joseph announced a commitment on a CBS Sports HQ broadcast for Clemson's first 2023 commitment.

Joseph, who also goes by "Ray Ray," picked Clemson over a final group that also included Florida, Florida State and Texas A&M.

Joseph told TigerNet before his decision that he was looking for a place that felt like home and needed a player like him. Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham got that message across.

“(Grisham) tells me there’s nobody like me at Clemson," Joseph said leading to the commitment. "I have crazy speed and I can really help at the slot wide receiver position, and I can always be dangerous in the return game.”

He is rated as high as No. 137 overall and a unanimous 4-star prospect. Joseph totaled more than 1,200 total yards with 14 touchdowns in 2020. He was named to the All-Dade 5A-IND first-team by the Miami Herald.

Joseph visited Clemson earlier this summer and received an offer shortly after in June. He is Clemson's lone offer out to a receiver in the 2023 class currently who isn't committed elsewhere.

"A playmaking slot receiver with an elite burst that doubles as a dangerous return man," 247Sports' Andrew Ivins wrote. "Can attack the flats and turn short little drive routes into long gains. Ability to quickly start/stop makes it difficult for defenders to corral him. Makes up for his smaller catch radius with his overall feel for the position as he understands how to beat zone coverage and work for his quarterback. Tracks the ball well over his shoulder and owns rather reliable hands. Not much context available when it comes to top-end speed, but was able to break 4.2 in the short shuttle the spring before his junior season and has outran plenty of talented defenses under the lights down in South Florida."

247Sports lists 30 schools with commitments logged for 2023 already, led by six pledges for Oklahoma.

Read More

