4-star Virginia linebacker has Clemson in his top schools
by - 2022 Apr 29, Fri 17:35
Tony Rojas - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.67)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 200   Hometown: Fairfax, VA (Fairfax HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#188 Overall, #12 LB, #3 VA
Rivals:
#209 Overall, #12 LB, #2 VA
24/7:
#30 LB, #5 VA
Rojas visited Clemson in March.
Rojas visited Clemson in March.

Four-star 2023 Fairfax, Virginia linebacker Tony Rojas unveiled a top-4 schools on Friday with Clemson in the mix.

Rojas has the Tigers in a group with Georgia, Penn State and Miami.

He is rated as high as a top-200 prospect overall (188) and the No. 2 player out of Virginia (Rivals).

Rojas added a Clemson offer on a Junior Day visit in March.

Rojas was Region Offensive Player of the Year at running back and was runner up for Defensive Player of the year.

He rushed for 1,700 yards and 28 touchdowns and had 50 tackles, including 10 for loss and seven sacks.

