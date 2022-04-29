4-star Virginia linebacker has Clemson in his top schools

Tony Rojas Linebacker TigerNet: (4.67) (4.67)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 200 Hometown: Fairfax, VA (Fairfax HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#188 Overall, #12 LB, #3 VA #188 Overall, #12 LB, #3 VA Rivals:

#209 Overall, #12 LB, #2 VA #209 Overall, #12 LB, #2 VA 24/7:

#30 LB, #5 VA #30 LB, #5 VA 6-3200Fairfax, VA (Fairfax HS)2023

Four-star 2023 Fairfax, Virginia linebacker Tony Rojas unveiled a top-4 schools on Friday with Clemson in the mix.

Rojas has the Tigers in a group with Georgia, Penn State and Miami.

He is rated as high as a top-200 prospect overall (188) and the No. 2 player out of Virginia (Rivals).

Rojas added a Clemson offer on a Junior Day visit in March.

Rojas was Region Offensive Player of the Year at running back and was runner up for Defensive Player of the year.

He rushed for 1,700 yards and 28 touchdowns and had 50 tackles, including 10 for loss and seven sacks.

WHERE WE GOING!?? show love pic.twitter.com/tMB9W0QauR — Tony Rojas ? (@Tony_Rojas5) April 29, 2022