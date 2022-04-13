Breaking: 4-star tight end commits to Clemson

Reid Mikeska Tight End TigerNet: (4.17) (4.17)

Height: 6-6 Weight: 233 Hometown: Cypress, TX (Bridgeland HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#22 TE, #71 TX #22 TE, #71 TX 24/7:

#39 TE, #105 TX #39 TE, #105 TX 6-6233Cypress, TX (Bridgeland HS)2023

Four-star Cypress, Texas tight end Reid Mikeska kept Clemson's 2023 class momentum going on Wednesday with a commitment.

"The family atmosphere," Mikeska said of what stood out about Clemson. "Coach (Dabo) Swinney, coach (Kyle) Richardson -- they're all great people. They've been great to me. I really enjoyed my visit there. Close to family. Just kind of a no-brainer."

Mikeska received a Clemson offer just last month after a Junior Day visit.

Mikeska's late March top schools list had Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Miami, South Carolina, Michigan State, North Carolina, Tennessee and Baylor in the mix with Clemson.

The 6-foot-6 target brought in 24 catches for 229 yards and four touchdowns last season.

He makes an all-offense trio for the Tigers' 2023 class currently, joining Tuesday pledge and QB Christopher Vizzina and wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph.

His commitment moves Clemson to No. 22 overall in the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

"I'll definitely do what I can just to build the best class Clemson has ever had," Mikeska said. "That's kind of the goal for us. I feel me and Vizzina kind of got the ball rolling, so just build from here...

"Let's get to work...let's go win some national championships. That's all I've got to say."

I don’t like it… I LOVE IT! #We2Deep23 — Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) April 13, 2022