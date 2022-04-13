BREAKING

Breaking: 4-star tight end commits to Clemson
by - 2022 Apr 13, Wed 19:04
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Reid Mikeska - Tight End
TigerNet: (4.17)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 233   Hometown: Cypress, TX (Bridgeland HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#22 TE, #71 TX
24/7:
#39 TE, #105 TX
Reid Mikeska received a Clemson offer last month and now he's a Tiger.
Reid Mikeska received a Clemson offer last month and now he's a Tiger.

Four-star Cypress, Texas tight end Reid Mikeska kept Clemson's 2023 class momentum going on Wednesday with a commitment.

"The family atmosphere," Mikeska said of what stood out about Clemson. "Coach (Dabo) Swinney, coach (Kyle) Richardson -- they're all great people. They've been great to me. I really enjoyed my visit there. Close to family. Just kind of a no-brainer."

Mikeska received a Clemson offer just last month after a Junior Day visit.

Mikeska's late March top schools list had Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Miami, South Carolina, Michigan State, North Carolina, Tennessee and Baylor in the mix with Clemson.

The 6-foot-6 target brought in 24 catches for 229 yards and four touchdowns last season.

He makes an all-offense trio for the Tigers' 2023 class currently, joining Tuesday pledge and QB Christopher Vizzina and wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph.

His commitment moves Clemson to No. 22 overall in the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

"I'll definitely do what I can just to build the best class Clemson has ever had," Mikeska said. "That's kind of the goal for us. I feel me and Vizzina kind of got the ball rolling, so just build from here...

"Let's get to work...let's go win some national championships. That's all I've got to say."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
4-star tight end commits to Clemson
4-star tight end commits to Clemson
4-star lineman has Clemson in his top schools
4-star lineman has Clemson in his top schools
WATCH: Brownell, players confident in program rebound next season
WATCH: Brownell, players confident in program rebound next season
It's official: Clemson adds Princeton transfer
It's official: Clemson adds Princeton transfer
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 116 Recruits (91 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 20 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest