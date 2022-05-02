4-star Texas lineman has Clemson in top schools

TigerNet Staff

Ian Reed Offensive Line

Height: 6-6 Weight: 290 Hometown: Austin, TX (Vandegrift HS) Class: 2023

#26 OL, #46 TX #26 OL, #46 TX Rivals:

#47 OL #47 OL 24/7:

#222 Overall, #21 OT, #38 TX #222 Overall, #21 OT, #38 TX 6-6290Austin, TX (Vandegrift HS)2023

Four-star 2023 Austin, Texas offensive line prospect Ian Reed included Clemson in his latest top schools group.

He received a Clemson offer on a visit to the spring game last month.

“It was unbelievable,” Reed said of the visit. “The staff, the scenery, the campus, the town, the people are just amazing. I can see why Clemson is such a special place. We are totally coming back in the summer. We want to take in as much as we can."

Reed has a full top-10 list of Clemson, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M.

“I’m starting to build a good relationship with Coach Austin,” Reed told TigerNet last month. “This was the first time I met him in person. He’s such a great guy. He thinks I’m very good and have a high upside in college football. He said I could possibly go far in the NFL. He loves the skill set that I have. The system that I run in high school is similar to Clemson’s, and he likes that as well. He thinks I have some God-given talent.”

Thank You to the all of the coaches that have been recruiting me, each and every Offer was a blessing to me and my family, I am announcing my 2nd phase of my recruitment moving forward@RecruitVandyFB @JeremyO_Johnson @samspiegs @gabrieldbrooks @SWiltfong247 @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/DEcEuDDzc9 — Ian Reed (@Ian_Reed72) May 2, 2022