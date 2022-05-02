4-star Texas lineman has Clemson in top schools
by - 2022 May 2, Mon 10:09
Ian Reed - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.65)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 290   Hometown: Austin, TX (Vandegrift HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#26 OL, #46 TX
Rivals:
#47 OL
24/7:
#222 Overall, #21 OT, #38 TX
Ian Reed came away impressed with his visit to Clemson for the spring game.
Ian Reed came away impressed with his visit to Clemson for the spring game.

Four-star 2023 Austin, Texas offensive line prospect Ian Reed included Clemson in his latest top schools group.

He received a Clemson offer on a visit to the spring game last month.

“It was unbelievable,” Reed said of the visit. “The staff, the scenery, the campus, the town, the people are just amazing. I can see why Clemson is such a special place. We are totally coming back in the summer. We want to take in as much as we can."

Reed has a full top-10 list of Clemson, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M.

“I’m starting to build a good relationship with Coach Austin,” Reed told TigerNet last month. “This was the first time I met him in person. He’s such a great guy. He thinks I’m very good and have a high upside in college football. He said I could possibly go far in the NFL. He loves the skill set that I have. The system that I run in high school is similar to Clemson’s, and he likes that as well. He thinks I have some God-given talent.”

