|
4-star Texan defender picks up Clemson offer
|2022 Mar 14, Mon 19:45-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-6 Weight: 230 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2023
#20 DE, #67 TX
#28 Edge, #44 TX
Four-star 2023 Austin Westlake defensive end Colton Vasek announced a Clemson offer on Monday evening while on a visit.
"After a wonderful conversation with Coach Swinney, I’m very blessed and EXTREMELY excited to have earned an offer from Clemson University," Vasek posted on Twitter.
Vasek is rated as high as a 4-star prospect by Rivals. He tallied 56 tackles, six for loss, with 10 sacks and two caused fumbles as a junior over 14 games.
Clemson 5-star QB Cade Klubnik came out of Westlake last year before signing with the Tigers.
#AGTG After a wonderful conversation with Coach Swinney, I’m very blessed and EXTREMELY excited to have earned an offer from Clemson University.#GoTigers????@ClemsonFB @coachski_ @WesleyGoodwin @CoachZachFulmer pic.twitter.com/tkAoewIszw— Colton Vasek (@ColtonVasek) March 15, 2022
LETS GO!!!— Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) March 15, 2022
Best place on planet Earth.
Lets go win some more rings brotha.
?????????? https://t.co/8KdwdhWGw3