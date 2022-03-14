4-star Texan defender picks up Clemson offer

TigerNet Staff by

Colton Vasek Defensive End TigerNet: (4.23) (4.23)

Height: 6-6 Weight: 230 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#20 DE, #67 TX #20 DE, #67 TX 24/7:

#28 Edge, #44 TX #28 Edge, #44 TX 6-6230Austin, TX (Westlake HS)2023

Four-star 2023 Austin Westlake defensive end Colton Vasek announced a Clemson offer on Monday evening while on a visit.

"After a wonderful conversation with Coach Swinney, I’m very blessed and EXTREMELY excited to have earned an offer from Clemson University," Vasek posted on Twitter.

Vasek is rated as high as a 4-star prospect by Rivals. He tallied 56 tackles, six for loss, with 10 sacks and two caused fumbles as a junior over 14 games.

Clemson 5-star QB Cade Klubnik came out of Westlake last year before signing with the Tigers.

LETS GO!!!

Best place on planet Earth.

Lets go win some more rings brotha.

?????????? https://t.co/8KdwdhWGw3 — Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) March 15, 2022