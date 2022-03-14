4-star Texan defender picks up Clemson offer
by - 2022 Mar 14, Mon 19:45
Colton Vasek - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.23)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 230   Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#20 DE, #67 TX
24/7:
#28 Edge, #44 TX
Vasek was a critical part of Westlake's state title run (via Vasek's Twitter account).
Four-star 2023 Austin Westlake defensive end Colton Vasek announced a Clemson offer on Monday evening while on a visit.

"After a wonderful conversation with Coach Swinney, I’m very blessed and EXTREMELY excited to have earned an offer from Clemson University," Vasek posted on Twitter.

Vasek is rated as high as a 4-star prospect by Rivals. He tallied 56 tackles, six for loss, with 10 sacks and two caused fumbles as a junior over 14 games.

Clemson 5-star QB Cade Klubnik came out of Westlake last year before signing with the Tigers.

