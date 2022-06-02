4-star Texan defender has Clemson in top schools ahead of official visit

Colton Vasek Defensive End TigerNet: (4.74) (4.74)

Height: 6-6 Weight: 230 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#254 Overall, #36 DE, #34 TX #254 Overall, #36 DE, #34 TX Rivals:

#20 DE, #67 TX #20 DE, #67 TX 24/7:

#29 Edge, #49 TX #29 Edge, #49 TX 6-6230Austin, TX (Westlake HS)2023

Austin, Texas 2023 defensive end Colton Vasek confirmed Clemson in his top group ahead of an official visit to town this weekend.

He goes to Westlake (Tx.), where Clemson freshman QB Cade Klubnik hails from, and ranks as a 4-star prospect from both ESPN and Rivals.com.

Vasek has a busy month ahead with official visit trips also booked for Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas, with another to be determined for Texas Tech, which are the schools that round out his top-5.

He tallied 56 tackles, six for loss, with 10 sacks and two caused fumbles as a junior over 14 games.

Vasek picked up a Clemson offer in March.