4-star Texan defender has Clemson in top schools ahead of official visit
by - 2022 Jun 2, Thu 21:13
Colton Vasek - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.74)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 230   Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#254 Overall, #36 DE, #34 TX
Rivals:
#20 DE, #67 TX
24/7:
#29 Edge, #49 TX
Former Cade Klubnik teammate Colton Vasek has a busy month of trips ahead, starting with Clemson.
Austin, Texas 2023 defensive end Colton Vasek confirmed Clemson in his top group ahead of an official visit to town this weekend.

He goes to Westlake (Tx.), where Clemson freshman QB Cade Klubnik hails from, and ranks as a 4-star prospect from both ESPN and Rivals.com.

Vasek has a busy month ahead with official visit trips also booked for Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas, with another to be determined for Texas Tech, which are the schools that round out his top-5.

He tallied 56 tackles, six for loss, with 10 sacks and two caused fumbles as a junior over 14 games.

Vasek picked up a Clemson offer in March.

