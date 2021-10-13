4-star TE target talks decision day, what stands out about Clemson

Clemson remains one of the teams in the hunt to land tight end Oscar Delp, battling Georgia, Michigan, and South Carolina for a commitment from the four-star. Delp’s recruitment is coming to a close, and the four-star tight end is ready to announce where home will be.

Delp, the nation’s No. 2 tight end in the 247Sports rankings for the 2022 class, will announce his college decision today at 6:50 PM. The 6-5, 220-pound athlete from Cumming (GA) West Forsyth has visited Clemson, Georgia, and South Carolina during this season, seeing Clemson on the field against Georgia and SC State. Delp has remained in constant contact with all four schools leading up to his announcement, and Clemson continues to tell Delp they are all in on him.

After taking trips to three of his top four during the season, Delp took time to evaluate his relationships and the tight end usage at his potential schools. After all of those trips concluded, one place continued to feel like home for him.

“I have a feeling I know where I want to be,” Delp told TigerNet of his thoughts heading into the announcement. “I think just over time having that constant feeling of home really solidified where I wanted to be. There was never an exact moment but that feeling was sort of always there. Every school gave me that feeling of preparing me for the future. I honestly don’t think I could go wrong with any of the schools in my top list. It just came down to what felt like home in the end.”

Head coach Dabo Swinney, quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, and tight ends coach/offensive coordinator Tony Elliott have all had a hand in Delp’s Clemson recruitment leading up to his decision.

“All the schools have really started going super hard these past couple weeks,” Delp said. “I have been hearing lots from Coach Swinney, Coach Streeter, and Coach Elliott. They are preaching that I’m the guy they want and would fit in great at Clemson. I love the atmosphere of Clemson and how they do things.”

Delp was in attendance for Clemson’s home opener this season after two summer trips to Clemson for the Dabo Swinney camp and The Elite Retreat. What was Delp’s impression of Clemson and the game day environment? And what has Delp liked about Clemson during his recruitment?

“The atmosphere was great. It was awesome seeing all of the fans in Death Valley,” Delp said of his Clemson visit for the SC State game. “And just the overall atmosphere of the school and everything they have to offer. The coaches, players, and people at Clemson really stood out to me.”

Delp has also remained in contact through text messages with Clemson quarterback commit Cade Klubnik. Delp had the chance to team up with Klubnik and wide receiver commit Adam Randall at The Opening over the summer in California.

When Delp announces his commitment on Wednesday, the four-star tight end will bring a future mismatch problem for opposing defenses. What else is Delp looking to add to his future program?

“I’m going to bring that program the best pass catching tight end in the country,” he said. “Every day I’m going to give it my all and make others around me better, as well as them making me better.”