|
4-star Sunshine State DE announces Clemson offer
|Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 3:00 PM-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
One of the top 2023 defenders out of Florida has announced a Clemson offer.
Four-star Venice, Florida defensive end Damon Wilson posted the good news Tuesday.
"Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Wilson said on social media.
Wilson is rated as a top-200 prospect overall by 247Sports (169).
Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Clemson university @ClemsonFB @coachski_ @VeniceIndianFB @Andrew_Ivins @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/yCxfaIbaBK— damonwilson (@Damon_Wilson34) June 1, 2021