4-star Sunshine State DE announces Clemson offer
by - Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 3:00 PM
One of the top 2023 defenders out of Florida has announced a Clemson offer.

Four-star Venice, Florida defensive end Damon Wilson posted the good news Tuesday.

"Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Wilson said on social media.

Wilson is rated as a top-200 prospect overall by 247Sports (169).

