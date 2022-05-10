4-star Sunshine State DB has Clemson in top schools
by - 2022 May 10, Tue 18:26
Braeden Marshall - Defensive Back
TigerNet: (3.60)

Height: 5-10   Weight: 170   Hometown: Lake Mary, FL (Lake Mary HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#46 DB, #82 FL
Rivals:
#36 DB, #54 FL
24/7:
#36 CB, #61 FL
Marshall was in Clemson in March and received a Tigers scholarship offer.
Marshall was in Clemson in March and received a Tigers scholarship offer.

Four-star Lake Mary, Florida cornerback Braeden Marshall included Clemson in his top schools list on Tuesday.

Marshall has Clemson in a top schools group with Penn State, Tennessee, Miami, UNC, Arkansas and Wisconsin among more teams.

He received a Clemson offer while on a Junior Day visit in March.

“I was talking to Coach (Mike) Reed and he was like, 'You're here!' He had been telling me he wanted me to visit and he just told me that he wanted to extend me an offer, which he did,” Marshall said after the offer. “To be honest, it's a blessing just knowing I have an opportunity to go to Clemson, especially because it's a program that has been winning for the past decade. They have a great coach and a coach who really cares about his players. It's a blessing, so I'm really thankful for it.”

