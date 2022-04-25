4-star safety has Clemson in his final group
by - 2022 Apr 25, Mon 13:33
DaKaari Nelson - Safety
TigerNet: (4.42)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 203   Hometown: Selma, AL (Selma HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#24 S, #19 AL
Rivals:
#79 Overall, #4 DB, #10 AL
24/7:
#238 Overall, #18 S, #15 AL
DaKaari Nelson received a Clemson offer in January and has the Tigers in his final group.
Clemson is in the final group for four-star Selma, Alabama safety DaKaari Nelson.

Nelson's full final six schools group is Clemson, Penn State, Oregon, Kentucky, Tennessee and Auburn. Among the schools that didn't make his latest cut were Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Florida State and Oklahoma.

He totaled eight interceptions as a junior.

Nelson announced a Clemson offer in late January after an Elite Junior Day visit.

“It means a lot to me, especially with the winning seasons they have had recently,” Nelson told TigerNet at the time. “For me to be a top guy for them means a lot to me. It (the offer) means a lot to me. All high school athletes dream of making it to the next level and for them to be successful at putting guys in my position in the league, it does mean a lot to me.”

