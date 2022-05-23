|
4-star RB has Clemson in top schools
|2022 May 23, Mon 15:11-
|
Jeremiah Cobb - Running Back
Height: 5-11 Weight: 186 Hometown: Montgomery, AL (Montgomery Catholic Preparatory HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.71)
ESPN:
#279 Overall, #18 RB, #18 AL
Rivals:
#139 Overall, #4 RB, #15 AL
24/7:
#13 RB, #16 AL
A recently offered 4-star running back has Clemson in his top schools group.
2023 Montgomery, Alabama RB Jeremiah Cobb announced his new list on Monday.
Cobb has Clemson in a group with Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU and Texas.
He received a Clemson earlier this month and visited for Junior Day in March.
Cobb rushed for 2,163 yards and 30 touchdowns and hauled in 561 receiving yards last season. He was a teammate with two Clemson freshman enrollees in Kylon Griffin and TJ Dudley.
TOP SIX!! @kirkjuice32 @ChadSimmons_ @On3sports @MCPKnightsFB @KeithNiebuhr @RWrightRivals @Rivals @247Sports pic.twitter.com/l58V3GkSL3— Jeremiah Cobb (@JeremiahCobb13) May 23, 2022
Tags: Clemson Football, Jeremiah Cobb