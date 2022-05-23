Jeremiah Cobb received a Clemson offer earlier this month and already has the Tigers in his top group.
4-star RB has Clemson in top schools
by - 2022 May 23, Mon 15:11
Jeremiah Cobb - Running Back
TigerNet: (4.71)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 186   Hometown: Montgomery, AL (Montgomery Catholic Preparatory HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#279 Overall, #18 RB, #18 AL
Rivals:
#139 Overall, #4 RB, #15 AL
24/7:
#13 RB, #16 AL

A recently offered 4-star running back has Clemson in his top schools group.

2023 Montgomery, Alabama RB Jeremiah Cobb announced his new list on Monday.

Cobb has Clemson in a group with Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU and Texas.

He received a Clemson earlier this month and visited for Junior Day in March.

Cobb rushed for 2,163 yards and 30 touchdowns and hauled in 561 receiving yards last season. He was a teammate with two Clemson freshman enrollees in Kylon Griffin and TJ Dudley.

