Nathaniel Joseph was Clemson's longest commitment in the 2023 class until Tuesday,

4-star prospect decommits from Clemson
by - 2022 Jun 14, Tue 19:08
Four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph announced a decommitment from Clemson on Tuesday.

Joseph was Clemson's first commitment for the 2023 class back in September and had recently visited for Clemson's big official visit weekend in early June.

"After talking things over with my family, we feel it's best for me to decommit and reopen my recruitment," Joseph said via social media. "I want to thank Clemson and all of Clemson's staff for showing me love day in and day out. I want to thank coach (Tyler) Grisham for all the love he showed me, and for taking a chance on me.

"This was a hard decision for me to make, but some things took place that me and my family didn't like, so I will be reopening my recruitment.

"Thank you Clemson, and Clemson fans. Recruitment 100% back open."

The south Florida prospect has been a top target for his hometown Miami Hurricanes and he recently competed in a camp there. Louisville is reportedly another contender.

Joseph's decommitment brings Clemson back to 10 commits and 10th in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings. The Tigers have picked up seven commitments this month, including 4-star wide receiver Noble Johnson.

