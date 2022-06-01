|
4-star Peach State safety picks up Clemson offer
|2022 Jun 1, Wed 08:29-
|
Noah Dixon - Safety
Height: 6-2 Weight: 185 Hometown: Lagrange, GA (Troup County HS) Class: 2024
TigerNet: (4.37)
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#84 Overall, #5 DB, #14 GA
24/7:
#195 Overall, #16 S, #27 GA
Four-star Lagrange, Georgia 2024 safety Noah Dixon announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.
June 1 is the typical start to Clemson offers for the 2024 class and Dixon is rated among the top-100 prospects by Rivals (84).
"BOOM!! Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Dixon said.
Dixon visited Clemson in March.
BOOM!! Beyond blessed???? to receive an offer from Clemson University?????? @coachski_ @CoachConn @tanner_glisson @CoachMHealy @Prather95 @TroupTigerFB @JeremyO_Johnson @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/g4j0zWYWq7— Noah Dixon (@NoahDixon206) June 1, 2022
Had a great time at Clemson this weekend??Can’t wait to come back. @CoachConn @ClemsonFB #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/XJpiRWIo4r— Noah Dixon (@NoahDixon206) March 13, 2022
