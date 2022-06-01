4-star Peach State safety picks up Clemson offer

Noah Dixon Safety

Height: 6-2 Weight: 185 Hometown: Lagrange, GA (Troup County HS) Class: 2024

#84 Overall, #5 DB, #14 GA #84 Overall, #5 DB, #14 GA 24/7:

#195 Overall, #16 S, #27 GA #195 Overall, #16 S, #27 GA 6-2185Lagrange, GA (Troup County HS)2024

Four-star Lagrange, Georgia 2024 safety Noah Dixon announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

June 1 is the typical start to Clemson offers for the 2024 class and Dixon is rated among the top-100 prospects by Rivals (84).

"BOOM!! Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Dixon said.

Dixon visited Clemson in March.