Noah Dixon visited Clemson in March.

4-star Peach State safety picks up Clemson offer
by - 2022 Jun 1, Wed 08:29
Noah Dixon - Safety
TigerNet: (4.37)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 185   Hometown: Lagrange, GA (Troup County HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#84 Overall, #5 DB, #14 GA
24/7:
#195 Overall, #16 S, #27 GA

Four-star Lagrange, Georgia 2024 safety Noah Dixon announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

June 1 is the typical start to Clemson offers for the 2024 class and Dixon is rated among the top-100 prospects by Rivals (84).

"BOOM!! Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Dixon said.

Dixon visited Clemson in March.

