4-star Peach State lineman receives Clemson offer
by - 2022 Jan 6, Thu 16:00
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Darron Reed - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.33)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 260   Hometown: Columbus, GA (Carver HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#279 Overall, #42 DE, #26 GA
Rivals:
#31 DE, #26 GA
24/7:
#36 DL, #30 GA

Four-star 2023 Columbus, Georgia defensive end Darron Reed announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Reed said via Twitter.

He's reported a dozen offers to this point, including Auburn, Florida State, Southern Cal, Tennessee, Michigan State, Miami Georgia and LSU.

Reed is a unanimous 4-star prospect and rated as high as #279 overall in the ESPN300.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson responds to Oklahoma tweet
Clemson responds to Oklahoma tweet
2022 RB announces Clemson offer
2022 RB announces Clemson offer
Clemson signee out for All-American bowl due to COVID protocol
Clemson signee out for All-American bowl due to COVID protocol
4-star Peach State lineman receives Clemson offer
4-star Peach State lineman receives Clemson offer
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (83 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest