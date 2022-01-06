|
4-star Peach State lineman receives Clemson offer
|2022 Jan 6, Thu 16:00-
|
Darron Reed - Defensive Line
Height: 6-5 Weight: 260 Hometown: Columbus, GA (Carver HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.33)
ESPN:
#279 Overall, #42 DE, #26 GA
Rivals:
#31 DE, #26 GA
24/7:
#36 DL, #30 GA
Four-star 2023 Columbus, Georgia defensive end Darron Reed announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Reed said via Twitter.
He's reported a dozen offers to this point, including Auburn, Florida State, Southern Cal, Tennessee, Michigan State, Miami Georgia and LSU.
Reed is a unanimous 4-star prospect and rated as high as #279 overall in the ESPN300.
Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University
AGTG?????? pic.twitter.com/cefAzU6BvC
Georgia DE Darron Reed is one of the top players in the Class of 2023.
Check out some clips of him in action from earlier this season ??@DarronReed45 | ??: @RivalsWoody pic.twitter.com/VvEFtxzpo4
