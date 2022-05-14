4-star Peach State linebacker has Tigers in top group

TigerNet Staff by

Dee Crayton Linebacker TigerNet: (4.61) (4.61)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Hometown: Alpharetta, GA (Denmark HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#17 LB, #61 GA #17 LB, #61 GA Rivals:

#131 Overall, #9 LB, #14 GA #131 Overall, #9 LB, #14 GA 24/7:

#21 LB, #27 GA #21 LB, #27 GA 6-2215Alpharetta, GA (Denmark HS)2023

A four-star linebacker out of Georgia confirmed Clemson is in his top schools group ahead of a visit next month.

Dee Crayton (Alpharetta, Georgia) released a top schools list on Saturday complete with Clemson, Penn State, Missouri, Auburn and UCF.

Crayton is set for a return to Clemson for an official visit in early June.

“They offered me in February or March (it was February 23rd), and ever since then I’ve been loving the school,” Crayton said to TigerNet recently. “I’ve been talking to Coach Wes a lot. He actually came to my practice this morning (Monday). We talk every day. I’ll be back up there this June for an official visit. They are definitely high on my visit list. It’s just the culture they bring and the stability of the coaching staff. Everything is for the benefit of the players with the facilities as well.”

Crayton has been identified as a fit for the Clemson defense.

“My athleticism, my play recognition, my speed, my ability to play sideline to sideline, my versatility to play in space and play pass coverage,” Crayton said of what Clemson says he brings to the table. “My blitzing skills, me timing the blitz from different parts of the line from the A-gap to the C-gap, both inside and outside. Being a leader with my actions and vocally. That’s a big thing I pride myself on, being a leader of the defense. That’s a few things that he’s mentioned.”

TOP 5??… Blessed and Thankful to be in this position????, Now where’s home?? pic.twitter.com/m613hsdreT — DeeCrayton?? (@Run_DMC8) May 14, 2022