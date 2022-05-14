4-star Peach State linebacker has Tigers in top group
by - 2022 May 14, Sat 13:23
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Dee Crayton - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.61)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 215   Hometown: Alpharetta, GA (Denmark HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#17 LB, #61 GA
Rivals:
#131 Overall, #9 LB, #14 GA
24/7:
#21 LB, #27 GA
Dee Crayton will be back on campus in early June.
Dee Crayton will be back on campus in early June.

A four-star linebacker out of Georgia confirmed Clemson is in his top schools group ahead of a visit next month.

Dee Crayton (Alpharetta, Georgia) released a top schools list on Saturday complete with Clemson, Penn State, Missouri, Auburn and UCF.

Crayton is set for a return to Clemson for an official visit in early June.

“They offered me in February or March (it was February 23rd), and ever since then I’ve been loving the school,” Crayton said to TigerNet recently. “I’ve been talking to Coach Wes a lot. He actually came to my practice this morning (Monday). We talk every day. I’ll be back up there this June for an official visit. They are definitely high on my visit list. It’s just the culture they bring and the stability of the coaching staff. Everything is for the benefit of the players with the facilities as well.”

Crayton has been identified as a fit for the Clemson defense.

“My athleticism, my play recognition, my speed, my ability to play sideline to sideline, my versatility to play in space and play pass coverage,” Crayton said of what Clemson says he brings to the table. “My blitzing skills, me timing the blitz from different parts of the line from the A-gap to the C-gap, both inside and outside. Being a leader with my actions and vocally. That’s a big thing I pride myself on, being a leader of the defense. That’s a few things that he’s mentioned.”

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
No. 3 FSU rallies late to top Clemson in ACC softball final
No. 3 FSU rallies late to top Clemson in ACC softball final
Tigers drop weather-delayed opener at No. 9 Virginia
Tigers drop weather-delayed opener at No. 9 Virginia
4-star Peach State linebacker has Tigers in top group
4-star Peach State linebacker has Tigers in top group
Former Clemson coordinator resigns from head coaching gig
Former Clemson coordinator resigns from head coaching gig
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 117 Recruits (91 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest