4-star Peach State DB announces Clemson offer
by - 2022 Mar 12, Sat 19:12
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Branden Strozier - Defensive Back
TigerNet: (3.90)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 175   Hometown: Alpharetta, GA (St. Francis HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
#47 CB, #43 GA
Strozier has seen his recruitment pick up in early 2022.
Strozier has seen his recruitment pick up in early 2022.

2023 four-star Alpharetta, Georgia defensive back Branden Strozier announced a Clemson offer after a visit on Saturday.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Strozier said.

He recently received an Alabama offer after a visit there as well, to go with similar recent interest from Auburn, Florida State, Louisville, Florida and Tennessee among more Power 5 programs.

Strozier (6-2 175) told TigerNet what makes him stand out ahead of the visit.

“The size I am now I’m able to use my feet and play like a smaller DB,” Strozier said. “That’s the main thing, that I’m bigger.”

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Grand jury makes decision in Deshaun Watson criminal case
Grand jury makes decision in Deshaun Watson criminal case
No. 1-rated LB prospect is first to announce 2024 Clemson offer
No. 1-rated LB prospect is first to announce 2024 Clemson offer
4-star LB prospect, son of former NFL standout announces Clemson offer
4-star LB prospect, son of former NFL standout announces Clemson offer
4-star Peach State DB announces Clemson offer
4-star Peach State DB announces Clemson offer
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 116 Recruits (91 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest