4-star Peach State DB announces Clemson offer

Branden Strozier Defensive Back TigerNet: (3.90) (3.90)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 175 Hometown: Alpharetta, GA (St. Francis HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR Rivals:

24/7:

2023 four-star
6-2 175
Alpharetta, GA (St. Francis HS)

2023 four-star Alpharetta, Georgia defensive back Branden Strozier announced a Clemson offer after a visit on Saturday.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Strozier said.

He recently received an Alabama offer after a visit there as well, to go with similar recent interest from Auburn, Florida State, Louisville, Florida and Tennessee among more Power 5 programs.

Strozier (6-2 175) told TigerNet what makes him stand out ahead of the visit.

“The size I am now I’m able to use my feet and play like a smaller DB,” Strozier said. “That’s the main thing, that I’m bigger.”