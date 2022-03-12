|
4-star Peach State DB announces Clemson offer
Height: 6-2 Weight: 175 Hometown: Alpharetta, GA (St. Francis HS) Class: 2023
#47 CB, #43 GA
2023 four-star Alpharetta, Georgia defensive back Branden Strozier announced a Clemson offer after a visit on Saturday.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Strozier said.
He recently received an Alabama offer after a visit there as well, to go with similar recent interest from Auburn, Florida State, Louisville, Florida and Tennessee among more Power 5 programs.
Strozier (6-2 175) told TigerNet what makes him stand out ahead of the visit.
“The size I am now I’m able to use my feet and play like a smaller DB,” Strozier said. “That’s the main thing, that I’m bigger.”
