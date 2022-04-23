4-star Peach State corner with Clemson connection has Tigers in top-5
by - 2022 Apr 23, Sat 13:19
Avieon Terrell Photo
Avieon Terrell - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.44)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 170   Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Westlake HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#237 Overall, #31 CB, #22 GA
Rivals:
#108 Overall, #17 DB, #10 GA
24/7:
#75 CB, #60 GA
Clemson targeted Avieon Terrell early for a key part of the 2023 class.
Clemson targeted Avieon Terrell early for a key part of the 2023 class.

Clemson's longest-standing offer to a 2023 prospect has the Tigers firmly in the mix.

Four-star Atlanta, Georgia cornerback Avieon Terrell has Clemson in a top-5 with Kentucky, Texas A&M, Auburn and Michigan State, he said on Saturday.

Terrell was Clemson's first offer to a 2023 prospect all the way back in April of 2020.

The brother of Clemson pro and two-time All-ACC honoree AJ Terrell, Avieon was in town for Elite Junior Day in January.

