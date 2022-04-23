4-star Peach State corner with Clemson connection has Tigers in top-5

TigerNet Staff by

Avieon Terrell Cornerback TigerNet: (4.44) (4.44)

Height: 6-0 Weight: 170 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Westlake HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#237 Overall, #31 CB, #22 GA #237 Overall, #31 CB, #22 GA Rivals:

#108 Overall, #17 DB, #10 GA #108 Overall, #17 DB, #10 GA 24/7:

#75 CB, #60 GA #75 CB, #60 GA 6-0170Atlanta, GA (Westlake HS)2023

Clemson's longest-standing offer to a 2023 prospect has the Tigers firmly in the mix.

Four-star Atlanta, Georgia cornerback Avieon Terrell has Clemson in a top-5 with Kentucky, Texas A&M, Auburn and Michigan State, he said on Saturday.

Terrell was Clemson's first offer to a 2023 prospect all the way back in April of 2020.

The brother of Clemson pro and two-time All-ACC honoree AJ Terrell, Avieon was in town for Elite Junior Day in January.