|
4-star Peach State corner with Clemson connection has Tigers in top-5
|2022 Apr 23, Sat 13:19-
|
Avieon Terrell - Cornerback
Height: 6-0 Weight: 170 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Westlake HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.44)
ESPN:
#237 Overall, #31 CB, #22 GA
Rivals:
#108 Overall, #17 DB, #10 GA
24/7:
#75 CB, #60 GA
Clemson's longest-standing offer to a 2023 prospect has the Tigers firmly in the mix.
Four-star Atlanta, Georgia cornerback Avieon Terrell has Clemson in a top-5 with Kentucky, Texas A&M, Auburn and Michigan State, he said on Saturday.
Terrell was Clemson's first offer to a 2023 prospect all the way back in April of 2020.
The brother of Clemson pro and two-time All-ACC honoree AJ Terrell, Avieon was in town for Elite Junior Day in January.
Top 5 @On3sports @RivalsJohnson @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/gqDKwss7dA— Avieon (@nationwide_av) April 23, 2022
Man2Manl???? pic.twitter.com/vKGZVQ5nHb— Avieon (@nationwide_av) April 15, 2022
Thank you @ClemsonFB @CUCoachReed @WesleyGoodwin for an Amazing junior Day pic.twitter.com/BxGH4RHh1U— Avieon (@nationwide_av) January 30, 2022
