4-star OL commits to Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Jun 7, Tue 12:23
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Ian Reed - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.65)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 290   Hometown: Austin, TX (Vandegrift HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#26 OL, #46 TX
Rivals:
#143 Overall, #47 OL
24/7:
#225 Overall, #22 OT, #40 TX
4-star OL commits to Clemson

A HUGE get out of the Longhorn State.

4-star 2023 offensive tackle Ian Reed out of Austin (TX) announced a commitment to Clemson via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

"This recruiting process has been a long journey," he posted. "To have over 29 schools believe in my abilities to play for their university is a blessing in itself. Ever since I was a little kid, I dreamed of playing football at the next level. I grew up watching college football every Saturday, and I always knew that one day, I'd get my opportunity. If it weren't for the loving support of God, my family, friends, and teammates, I wouldn't be where I am today. I'd also like to thank every coach and administrator at Vandegrift High School who motivate and encourage me every day to be the man I aspire to be.

"With all of that being said, I'd like to announce I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Clemson University. GO TIGERS!!!"

With a second commitment this week, Clemson moved up eight spots to 16th in the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings and sixth in average rating per commit. Overall, Clemson has six players committed for the 2023 class.

Reed was in town for his official visit this past weekend and liked what he saw as he became the first offensive line commit for the upcoming signing class.

The Tigers beat out a top group that included Texas, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State, and Texas A&M.

Reed first visited Clemson on April 9th for the spring game and was impressed by offensive line coach Thomas Austin.

"We've been starting to build our relationship even more," Reed told TigerNet on May 23. "He's just a great guy, a great influencer, great coach," Reed said. "Even though he's a first-time coach, he knows what he's doing. He brings the family approach to it as well. When I went up there in April, it was an amazing visit."

Some of his accomplishments on the gridiron include being named a two-time Academic All-District player, varsity All-District OL MVP '21, and 2021-22 All-Centex First Team.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Growing Clemson '23 class sees big moves in Rivals rankings
Growing Clemson '23 class sees big moves in Rivals rankings
TigerImpact signs NIL deals with 16 Clemson student-athletes
TigerImpact signs NIL deals with 16 Clemson student-athletes
Clemson student-athletes record impressive spring GPA
Clemson student-athletes record impressive spring GPA
4-star OL commits to Clemson
4-star OL commits to Clemson
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 102 Recruits (92 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 44) Author
spacer TNET: 4-star OL commits to Clemson
 TigerNet News
spacer Nice! Welcome Ian!!***
 CTiger423®
spacer Welcome to Tiger Town!!! Congratulations young man.***
 MyfavOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OL commits to Clemson
 CUnext
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OL commits to Clemson
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OL commits to Clemson
 CarolinaKudzu
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OL commits to Clemson
 CUfan99®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OL commits to Clemson
 LeonTrotsky®
spacer 🔥🔥🔥***
 Francis Marion®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OL commits to Clemson
 Exsitu
spacer Looks like Thomas Austin will only recruit players out of
 cutigerbob®
spacer Love it when we beat out ANY of those teams for a recruit.***
 RU4GOD2
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OL commits to Clemson
 TigerJS
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OL commits to Clemson
 Tigerman5000
spacer Cycling uP day by day so to reach Natty again!
 lightbulbbill®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OL commits to Clemson
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Welcome to Tiger town, big fella.***
 colberttiger
spacer Re: Welcome to Tiger town, big fella.***
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OL commits to Clemson
 tigerlex24
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OL commits to Clemson
 bowlhunter®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OL commits to Clemson
 boricuatiger
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OL commits to Clemson
 2000®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OL commits to Clemson
 grrowl
spacer Looks like the train is slowly but surely picking up steam
 thompson_creek_tiger®
spacer Best News Ever -- Welcome Ian!
 SocMan2®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OL commits to Clemson
 ColumbiaTiger66
spacer Fantastic news!***
 Clemson_Orange
spacer time to
 GeeVille Tiger®
spacer Strange that...
 pawsrule4evr®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OL commits to Clemson
 grrowl
spacer Fantastic! You made a great decision!***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OL commits to Clemson
 HowardsBoy®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OL commits to Clemson
 ddraines®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OL commits to Clemson
 kctigs81
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OL commits to Clemson
 SammyDub
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OL commits to Clemson
 TNTiger17
spacer Great news!***
 CoolBreeze864®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OL commits to Clemson
 westerntigerfan
spacer Welcome Home Ian!!!***
 GSCtiger®
spacer Much needed! Welcome to tigertown, Ian!***
 captaindavidcollins
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OL commits to Clemson
 gat1ger®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OL commits to Clemson
 Whitestone tiger
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OL commits to Clemson
 ColumbiaTiger66
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OL commits to Clemson
 ColumbiaTiger66
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OL commits to Clemson
 b4long
Read all 44 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest