4-star OL commits to Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Ian Reed Offensive Line TigerNet: (4.65) (4.65)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 290 Hometown: Austin, TX (Vandegrift HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#26 OL, #46 TX #26 OL, #46 TX Rivals:

#143 Overall, #47 OL #143 Overall, #47 OL 24/7:

#225 Overall, #22 OT, #40 TX #225 Overall, #22 OT, #40 TX 6-5290Austin, TX (Vandegrift HS)2023

A HUGE get out of the Longhorn State.

4-star 2023 offensive tackle Ian Reed out of Austin (TX) announced a commitment to Clemson via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

"This recruiting process has been a long journey," he posted. "To have over 29 schools believe in my abilities to play for their university is a blessing in itself. Ever since I was a little kid, I dreamed of playing football at the next level. I grew up watching college football every Saturday, and I always knew that one day, I'd get my opportunity. If it weren't for the loving support of God, my family, friends, and teammates, I wouldn't be where I am today. I'd also like to thank every coach and administrator at Vandegrift High School who motivate and encourage me every day to be the man I aspire to be.

"With all of that being said, I'd like to announce I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Clemson University. GO TIGERS!!!"

With a second commitment this week, Clemson moved up eight spots to 16th in the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings and sixth in average rating per commit. Overall, Clemson has six players committed for the 2023 class.

Reed was in town for his official visit this past weekend and liked what he saw as he became the first offensive line commit for the upcoming signing class.

The Tigers beat out a top group that included Texas, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State, and Texas A&M.

Reed first visited Clemson on April 9th for the spring game and was impressed by offensive line coach Thomas Austin.

"We've been starting to build our relationship even more," Reed told TigerNet on May 23. "He's just a great guy, a great influencer, great coach," Reed said. "Even though he's a first-time coach, he knows what he's doing. He brings the family approach to it as well. When I went up there in April, it was an amazing visit."

Some of his accomplishments on the gridiron include being named a two-time Academic All-District player, varsity All-District OL MVP '21, and 2021-22 All-Centex First Team.

MANNNN IT’S JUST ANOTHER GREAT DAY TO BE A CLEMSON TIGER!!! #ALLIN #We2Deep23 pic.twitter.com/ZFuicEAEYV — Jordan Sorrells (@SorrellsJordan) June 7, 2022