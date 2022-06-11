|
4-star NC WR picks up Clemson offer
|2022 Jun 11, Sat 09:11-
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 175 Hometown: Greensboro, NC (Grimsley HS) Class: 2024
#204 Overall, #33 WR, #5 NC
Four-star Greensboro, North Carolina wide receiver Alex Taylor announced a Clemson offer Saturday morning.
"Blessed and honored to receive an offer from Clemson University. Great birthday present!!!" Taylor said.
He is rated as the No. 5 prospect in the Tar Heel State by Rivals and 247Sports and as high as No. 145 overall (247SPorts).
Taylor had a breakout sophomore campaign with 44 catches for 660 yards and six touchdowns.
He holds offers also from all of the Power 5 schools in North Carolina and Virginia, as well as Penn State and West Virginia among more.
Blessed and honored to receive an offer from Clemson University????,Great birthday present!!! @Coach_Grisham @Clemsonology2 @grimsleyfb @e43fitness #AGTG pic.twitter.com/1aOmHIAgXm— Alex Taylor ? (@thealextaylor3) June 11, 2022