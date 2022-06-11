4-star NC WR picks up Clemson offer

Alex Taylor Wide Receiver TigerNet: (4.27) (4.27)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 175 Hometown: Greensboro, NC (Grimsley HS) Class: 2024 ESPN: NR Rivals:

Rivals: #204 Overall, #33 WR, #5 NC
24/7: #145 Overall, #28 WR, #5 NC

#145 Overall, #28 WR, #5 NC #145 Overall, #28 WR, #5 NC 6-2175Greensboro, NC (Grimsley HS)2024

Four-star Greensboro, North Carolina wide receiver Alex Taylor announced a Clemson offer Saturday morning.

"Blessed and honored to receive an offer from Clemson University. Great birthday present!!!" Taylor said.

He is rated as the No. 5 prospect in the Tar Heel State by Rivals and 247Sports and as high as No. 145 overall (247SPorts).

Taylor had a breakout sophomore campaign with 44 catches for 660 yards and six touchdowns.

He holds offers also from all of the Power 5 schools in North Carolina and Virginia, as well as Penn State and West Virginia among more.