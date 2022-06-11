Alex Taylor is the latest 'WRU' offer.
4-star NC WR picks up Clemson offer
by - 2022 Jun 11, Sat 09:11
Alex Taylor - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.27)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 175   Hometown: Greensboro, NC (Grimsley HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#204 Overall, #33 WR, #5 NC
24/7:
#145 Overall, #28 WR, #5 NC

Four-star Greensboro, North Carolina wide receiver Alex Taylor announced a Clemson offer Saturday morning.

"Blessed and honored to receive an offer from Clemson University. Great birthday present!!!" Taylor said.

He is rated as the No. 5 prospect in the Tar Heel State by Rivals and 247Sports and as high as No. 145 overall (247SPorts).

Taylor had a breakout sophomore campaign with 44 catches for 660 yards and six touchdowns.

He holds offers also from all of the Power 5 schools in North Carolina and Virginia, as well as Penn State and West Virginia among more.

