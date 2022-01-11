|
4-star NC WR has Clemson in top schools
Christian Hamilton - Wide Receiver
Height: 6-0 Weight: 175 Hometown: Harrisburg, NC (Hickory Ridge HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.69)
ESPN:
#163 Overall, #15 ATH, #4 NC
Rivals:
#86 Overall, #14 WR, #2 NC
24/7:
#210 Overall, #26 WR, #5 NC
Four-star Harrisburg, North Carolina 2023 wide receiver Christian Hamilton included Clemson in his top schools on Tuesday.
Hamilton earned all-state honors with 46 catches for 855 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior.
Hamilton's top schools list also has teams such as Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Notre Dame and Texas A&M and includes in-state teams NC State, UNC and Wake Forest as well.
Hamilton announced a Clemson offer on Christmas Day.
Recruitment Is Still 100% Open , But These Schools Will Be My Main Focus ?????? #AG2G pic.twitter.com/wQy44thppo— Christian Hamilton?? (@ChristianHam07) January 12, 2022
BLESSED to receive an offer from Clemson University! ?? #AG2G @Coach_Grisham @704ragingbull pic.twitter.com/NVVNSmnflI— Christian Hamilton?? (@ChristianHam07) December 26, 2021