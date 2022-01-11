4-star NC WR has Clemson in top schools
by - 2022 Jan 11, Tue 20:54
Christian Hamilton - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.69)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 175   Hometown: Harrisburg, NC (Hickory Ridge HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#163 Overall, #15 ATH, #4 NC
Rivals:
#86 Overall, #14 WR, #2 NC
24/7:
#210 Overall, #26 WR, #5 NC

Four-star Harrisburg, North Carolina 2023 wide receiver Christian Hamilton included Clemson in his top schools on Tuesday.

Hamilton earned all-state honors with 46 catches for 855 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior.

Hamilton's top schools list also has teams such as Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Notre Dame and Texas A&M and includes in-state teams NC State, UNC and Wake Forest as well.

Hamilton announced a Clemson offer on Christmas Day.

