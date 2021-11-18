|
4-star lineman visiting Clemson soon has Tigers in top group
Luke Montgomery - Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-5 Weight: 260 Hometown: Findlay, OH (Findlay HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.80)
ESPN:
#71 Overall, #5 OT, #3 OH
Rivals:
#82 Overall, #7 OT, #3 OH
24/7:
#75 Overall, #7 OT, #2 OH
Four-star Findlay, Ohio offensive tackle Luke Montgomery cut his top schools group in half and the Tigers made the cut.
Montgomery has Clemson in a group with Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Notre Dame.
The unanimous top-100 prospect received a Clemson offer on Sept. 2.
Montgomery made a stop by campus in June and is slated to return for the Wake Forest game this weekend, per multiple reports.
Top 6! Thank you to all the schools that have recruited me! These are the schools I will be focusing on! pic.twitter.com/PsWEpotEzv— Luke Montgomery (@lukeMonty8) November 18, 2021
June 15, 2021
