4-star lineman visiting Clemson soon has Tigers in top group
by - Thursday, November 18, 2021, 4:24 PM
Luke Montgomery Photo
Luke Montgomery - Offensive Tackle
TigerNet: (4.80)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 260   Hometown: Findlay, OH (Findlay HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#71 Overall, #5 OT, #3 OH
Rivals:
#82 Overall, #7 OT, #3 OH
24/7:
#75 Overall, #7 OT, #2 OH
Montgomery is a unanimous top-100 prospect.
Four-star Findlay, Ohio offensive tackle Luke Montgomery cut his top schools group in half and the Tigers made the cut.

Montgomery has Clemson in a group with Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

The unanimous top-100 prospect received a Clemson offer on Sept. 2.

Montgomery made a stop by campus in June and is slated to return for the Wake Forest game this weekend, per multiple reports.

