4-star lineman places Clemson in his final three schools

TigerNet Staff by

Sullivan Absher Offensive Line TigerNet: (4.41) (4.41)

Height: 6-7 Weight: 290 Hometown: Belmont, NC (South Point HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#247 Overall, #24 OL, #7 NC #247 Overall, #24 OL, #7 NC 24/7:

#194 Overall, #18 OT, #5 NC #194 Overall, #18 OT, #5 NC 6-7290Belmont, NC (South Point HS)2023

Four-star 2023 Belmont, North Carolina lineman Sullivan Absher has Clemson in his final three schools.

Absher unveiled a final group of Clemson, Notre Dame and NC State on Friday.

"I want to thank all of the universities that have taken their time and energy to recruit me. I am deeply humbled for all the offers I have received and the relationships that I have developed during this time. After much thought I have decided to narrow my focus on three schools," Absher posted on Twitter.

Absher is rated the No. 5 prospect from North Carolina and in the top-200 overall (194).

He made a stop on campus back in November for the Clemson-Wake Forest game and visited last month as well for a Junior Day.

