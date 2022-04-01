4-star lineman places Clemson in his final three schools
by - 2022 Apr 1, Fri 18:31
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Sullivan Absher - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.41)

Height: 6-7   Weight: 290   Hometown: Belmont, NC (South Point HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#247 Overall, #24 OL, #7 NC
24/7:
#194 Overall, #18 OT, #5 NC

Four-star 2023 Belmont, North Carolina lineman Sullivan Absher has Clemson in his final three schools.

Absher unveiled a final group of Clemson, Notre Dame and NC State on Friday.

"I want to thank all of the universities that have taken their time and energy to recruit me. I am deeply humbled for all the offers I have received and the relationships that I have developed during this time. After much thought I have decided to narrow my focus on three schools," Absher posted on Twitter.

Absher is rated the No. 5 prospect from North Carolina and in the top-200 overall (194).

He made a stop on campus back in November for the Clemson-Wake Forest game and visited last month as well for a Junior Day.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Logoleo hits two HRs as Tigers roll Tar Heels in series opener
Logoleo hits two HRs as Tigers roll Tar Heels in series opener
WATCH: Barrett Carter, Andrew Mukuba and Jalyn Phillips post-practice
WATCH: Barrett Carter, Andrew Mukuba and Jalyn Phillips post-practice
4-star lineman places Clemson in his final three schools
4-star lineman places Clemson in his final three schools
Former Clemson OL announces his new baby boy
Former Clemson OL announces his new baby boy
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 116 Recruits (91 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest