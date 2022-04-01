|
4-star lineman places Clemson in his final three schools
|2022 Apr 1, Fri 18:31-
Height: 6-7 Weight: 290 Hometown: Belmont, NC (South Point HS) Class: 2023
#247 Overall, #24 OL, #7 NC
#194 Overall, #18 OT, #5 NC
Four-star 2023 Belmont, North Carolina lineman Sullivan Absher has Clemson in his final three schools.
Absher unveiled a final group of Clemson, Notre Dame and NC State on Friday.
"I want to thank all of the universities that have taken their time and energy to recruit me. I am deeply humbled for all the offers I have received and the relationships that I have developed during this time. After much thought I have decided to narrow my focus on three schools," Absher posted on Twitter.
Absher is rated the No. 5 prospect from North Carolina and in the top-200 overall (194).
He made a stop on campus back in November for the Clemson-Wake Forest game and visited last month as well for a Junior Day.
I want to thank all of the universities that have taken their time and energy to recruit me. I am deeply humbled for all the offers I have received and the relationships that I have developed during this time. After much thought I have decided to narrow my focus on three schools. pic.twitter.com/4oZWlMdpTk— Sullivan Absher (@AbsherSullivan) April 1, 2022