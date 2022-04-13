BREAKING

4-star lineman has Clemson in his top schools
by - 2022 Apr 13, Wed 17:11
Harris Sewell - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.48)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 290   Hometown: Odessa, TX (Permian HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#65 Overall, #2 OL, #13 TX
Rivals:
#108 Overall, #7 OL, #19 TX
24/7:
#100 Overall, #5 IOL, #21 TX
Harris Sewell was in Clemson last week for spring practice.

One of the nation's top offensive line prospects has Clemson in his top schools.

Odessa, Texas 2023 offensive lineman Harris Sewell pared down his contenders to a group of five with Clemson, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama.

Sewell was in Clemson last week for a visit to spring practice.

"I had a great time at Clemson yesterday!" Sewell said after the stop. "Thank you to the coaching and recruiting staff for a great day. Can’t wait to get back!"

