4-star lineman has Clemson in his top schools

Harris Sewell Offensive Line TigerNet: (4.48) (4.48)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 290 Hometown: Odessa, TX (Permian HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#65 Overall, #2 OL, #13 TX #65 Overall, #2 OL, #13 TX Rivals:

#108 Overall, #7 OL, #19 TX #108 Overall, #7 OL, #19 TX 24/7:

#100 Overall, #5 IOL, #21 TX #100 Overall, #5 IOL, #21 TX 6-4290Odessa, TX (Permian HS)2023

One of the nation's top offensive line prospects has Clemson in his top schools.

Odessa, Texas 2023 offensive lineman Harris Sewell pared down his contenders to a group of five with Clemson, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama.

Sewell was in Clemson last week for a visit to spring practice.

"I had a great time at Clemson yesterday!" Sewell said after the stop. "Thank you to the coaching and recruiting staff for a great day. Can’t wait to get back!"

I had a great time at Clemson yesterday! Thank you to the coaching and recruiting staff for a great day. Can’t wait to get back! @Coach__TA @CoachStreeter pic.twitter.com/V53Vc2lrON — Harris Sewell (@harris_sewell) April 6, 2022

Lamentations 3:25-27 MSG pic.twitter.com/RIOo7Hn0RX — Harris Sewell (@harris_sewell) April 13, 2022