4-star lineman has Clemson in his top schools
Height: 6-4 Weight: 290 Hometown: Odessa, TX (Permian HS) Class: 2023
One of the nation's top offensive line prospects has Clemson in his top schools.
Odessa, Texas 2023 offensive lineman Harris Sewell pared down his contenders to a group of five with Clemson, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama.
Sewell was in Clemson last week for a visit to spring practice.
"I had a great time at Clemson yesterday!" Sewell said after the stop. "Thank you to the coaching and recruiting staff for a great day. Can’t wait to get back!"
I had a great time at Clemson yesterday! Thank you to the coaching and recruiting staff for a great day. Can’t wait to get back! @Coach__TA @CoachStreeter pic.twitter.com/V53Vc2lrON— Harris Sewell (@harris_sewell) April 6, 2022
Super blessed to be in this position. From this point forward I will be focusing on these schools.— Harris Sewell (@harris_sewell) April 13, 2022
