Breaking: 4-star linebacker commits to Clemson

TigerNet Staff by

Dee Crayton Linebacker TigerNet: (4.62) (4.62)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Hometown: Alpharetta, GA (Denmark HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#21 LB, #66 GA #21 LB, #66 GA Rivals:

#135 Overall, #10 LB, #10 GA #135 Overall, #10 LB, #10 GA 24/7:

#24 LB, #28 GA #24 LB, #28 GA 6-2215Alpharetta, GA (Denmark HS)2023

Clemson's 2023 defense continues to build on blue chip recruits.

Four-star Alpharetta, Georgia 2023 linebacker Dee Crayton announced a commitment to Clemson on Saturday.

Crayton is rated as high as the No. 10 outside linebacker nationally and No. 135 overall (Rivals). He picked the Tigers out of a final five also including Penn State, Auburn, Missouri and UCF.

He was one of around 30 prospects on hand for Clemson’s big official visit weekend in early June. Crayton is a ninth Tigers commitment this month and the 10th in the last 30 days for this 2023 group.

With a 12-man class now, Clemson moved up to third in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings, trailing only Notre Dame (15 commits) and Texas Tech (20 commits).

Crayton added a Clemson offer in February. He talked about what he brings to a team earlier this year.

“My athleticism, my play recognition, my speed, my ability to play sideline to sideline, my versatility to play in space and play pass coverage,” Crayton told TigerNet. “My blitzing skills, me timing the blitz from different parts of the line from the A-gap to the C-gap, both inside and outside. Being a leader with my actions and vocally. That’s a big thing I pride myself on, being a leader of the defense. That’s a few things that he’s mentioned.”

Crayton came away impressed from a visit last fall.

“Just the way that they get after the quarterback,” Crayton said. “They do a lot of blitzing as well as the linebacker position being able to play in space by covering tight ends. Just their attacking mentality and their relentless pursuit of the ball.”

He is a second 4-star linebacker in the class now, joining fellow Peach State prospect Jamal Anderson.