4-star linebacker commits to Clemson
by - 2022 Jun 13, Mon 13:02
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Jamal Anderson - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.65)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 202   Hometown: Hoschton, GA (Mill Creek HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#123 Overall, #10 LB, #12 GA
Rivals:
#15 LB, #25 GA
24/7:
#32 LB, #37 GA
Jamal Anderson is among the top-rated outside linebackers nationally and is among a double-digit Clemson 2023 class now.
Jamal Anderson is among the top-rated outside linebackers nationally and is among a double-digit Clemson 2023 class now.

Clemson pulled another impressive prospect out of the Peach State on Monday. 

Four-star Hoschton, Georgia 2023 linebacker Jamal Anderson announced his pledge to the Tigers, the latest out of a highly-successful round of early June official visits. 

He is rated as high as the No. 10 outside linebacker in the class and No. 123 overall (ESPN). 

Anderson's pledge brings Clemson's 2023 class to 10 commits -- a seventh in under a month -- and a No. 8 ranking in the nation by the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

Anderson was named an All-State selection in 2021 with 78 tackles, seven for loss, with four sacks, five pass breakups and two interceptions.

His offer sheet is over 30 teams, including Southern Cal, Miami and Utah. He had also recently visited Utah, his father’s alma mater. He is the son of former Atlanta Falcons standout running back Jamal Anderson. 

Anderson is the first linebacker pledge in Clemson's 2023 class and a fifth defender total. He received a Clemson offer in mid-March.

More scheduled announcements with Clemson targets this week include 3-star tight end Markus Dixon (5 p.m. on Tuesday) and 4-star defensive lineman Vic Burley (2 p.m. on Wednesday).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson offers top North Carolina WR
Clemson offers top North Carolina WR
NFL analyst: Hunter Renfrow 'really smart' to bet on himself with new deal
NFL analyst: Hunter Renfrow 'really smart' to bet on himself with new deal
4-star linebacker commits to Clemson
4-star linebacker commits to Clemson
Top Alabama D-lineman picks up Clemson offer
Top Alabama D-lineman picks up Clemson offer
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 102 Recruits (92 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 34) Author
spacer TNET: 4-star linebacker commits to Clemson
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star linebacker commits to Clemson
 GaTiger5
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star linebacker commits to Clemson
 TigerJS
spacer BOOM!!
 TigerCC®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star linebacker commits to Clemson
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Boom! And the hits keep coming...
 CUintheValley85
spacer Re: Boom! And the hits keep coming...
 jstone D329
spacer welcome***
 GeeVille Tiger®
spacer How are we finding these great players and great young men
 Row86®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star linebacker commits to Clemson
 Whitestone tiger
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star linebacker commits to Clemson
 Tigerman5000
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star linebacker commits to Clemson
 anonymouse
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star linebacker commits to Clemson
 westerntigerfan
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star linebacker commits to Clemson
 grrowl
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star linebacker commits to Clemson
 wildblulou®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star linebacker commits to Clemson
 wildblulou®
spacer Wow, this kid looks to be muscled up already as a high
 76er®
spacer Re: Wow, this kid looks to be muscled up already as a high
 curugby82
spacer Re: Wow, this kid looks to be muscled up already as a high
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star linebacker commits to Clemson
 jstone D329
spacer Welcome to Tiger Town 🐅***
 colberttiger
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star linebacker commits to Clemson
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Awesome news!
 Judge Keller®
spacer Tennessee baseball was pretty good at it.***
 MyfavOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star linebacker commits to Clemson
 kctigs81
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star linebacker commits to Clemson
 HWKoq4
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star linebacker commits to Clemson
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star linebacker commits to Clemson
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer But wait…did he not read Finedumb’s article ???
 movino®
spacer WELCOME HOME!
 smitty1959®
spacer Welcome Home Jamal!!!!***
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star linebacker commits to Clemson
 tigerlex24
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star linebacker commits to Clemson
 2000®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star linebacker commits to Clemson
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star linebacker commits to Clemson
 CarolinaKudzu
Read all 34 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest