4-star legacy recruit has Clemson in top schools
by - Sunday, June 6, 2021, 2:22 PM
Trevor Etienne - Running Back Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.45)

Height: 5-10   Weight: 200   Hometown: Jennings, LA (Jennings HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#151 Overall, #14 RB, #9 LA
Rivals:
#49 Overall, #2 RB, #4 LA
24/7:
# 38 RB, # 21 LA

Trevor Etienne will look to make a name for himself at the college level after his brother Travis Etienne rewrote the record books in Clemson.

The younger Etienne has Clemson in the mix after releasing his top-10 schools on Sunday, also including Penn State, Georgia, Florida State, Florida, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn and Tennessee.

He rushed for 2,365 yards and 31 touchdowns as a sophomore and 1,242 yards and 22 touchdowns with 257 receiving yards as a junior, earning first-team 3A All-State honors along the way.

Etienne is ranked as high as the No. 2 all-purpose back for the 2022 class by Rivals.

He is slated to be at Clemson's Elite Retreat for recruits next weekend.

