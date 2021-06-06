|
4-star legacy recruit has Clemson in top schools
|Sunday, June 6, 2021, 2:22 PM-
Height: 5-10 Weight: 200 Hometown: Jennings, LA (Jennings HS) Class: 2022
#151 Overall, #14 RB, #9 LA
#49 Overall, #2 RB, #4 LA
# 38 RB, # 21 LA
Trevor Etienne will look to make a name for himself at the college level after his brother Travis Etienne rewrote the record books in Clemson.
The younger Etienne has Clemson in the mix after releasing his top-10 schools on Sunday, also including Penn State, Georgia, Florida State, Florida, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn and Tennessee.
He rushed for 2,365 yards and 31 touchdowns as a sophomore and 1,242 yards and 22 touchdowns with 257 receiving yards as a junior, earning first-team 3A All-State honors along the way.
Etienne is ranked as high as the No. 2 all-purpose back for the 2022 class by Rivals.
He is slated to be at Clemson's Elite Retreat for recruits next weekend.
Top 10... #Respectit @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/e952jIxeKx— 3.ti3nn.3 ??? (@Trevor_Etienne) June 6, 2021