4-star legacy recruit has Clemson in top schools

TigerNet Staff by

Trevor Etienne Running Back TigerNet: (4.45) (4.45)

Height: 5-10 Weight: 200 Hometown: Jennings, LA (Jennings HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#151 Overall, #14 RB, #9 LA #151 Overall, #14 RB, #9 LA Rivals:

#49 Overall, #2 RB, #4 LA #49 Overall, #2 RB, #4 LA 24/7:

# 38 RB, # 21 LA # 38 RB, # 21 LA 5-10200Jennings, LA (Jennings HS)2022

Trevor Etienne will look to make a name for himself at the college level after his brother Travis Etienne rewrote the record books in Clemson.

The younger Etienne has Clemson in the mix after releasing his top-10 schools on Sunday, also including Penn State, Georgia, Florida State, Florida, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn and Tennessee.

He rushed for 2,365 yards and 31 touchdowns as a sophomore and 1,242 yards and 22 touchdowns with 257 receiving yards as a junior, earning first-team 3A All-State honors along the way.

Etienne is ranked as high as the No. 2 all-purpose back for the 2022 class by Rivals.

He is slated to be at Clemson's Elite Retreat for recruits next weekend.