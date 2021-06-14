BREAKING

4-star legacy LB has Clemson in top-4
by - Monday, June 14, 2021, 7:29 PM
Josiah Trotter - Linebacker Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (3.80)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 225   Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (St. Joseph's HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#80 Overall
24/7:
# 32 LB, # 7 PA
Trotter showed his skills in Dabo Swinney camp last Friday.

Four-star 2023 linebacker Josiah Trotter (Philadelphia, Pa.) included Clemson in his top-four schools on Monday.

Trotter, who is the son of former NFL All-Pro linebacker Jeremiah Trotter and the brother of current Tigers linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., has Clemson in a group with Penn State, Ohio State and South Carolina.

He recently worked out at Dabo Swinney camp and TigerNet senior writer David Hood offered his thoughts:

"Working with the linebackers earlier was Philadelphia (PA) St Joe’s 4-star Josiah Trotter, the younger brother of Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter. He was impressive during the drills, showing a good wingspan while moving well all over the field. One observer noted that Trotter has the moves to be a running back, which, while not true, shows how athletic he is."

Trotter added an official Clemson offer on June 1 with the first 2023 offers.

