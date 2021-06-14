4-star legacy LB has Clemson in top-4

Height: 6-2 Weight: 225 Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (St. Joseph's HS) Class: 2023

6-2, 225, Philadelphia, PA (St. Joseph's HS), 2023

Four-star 2023 linebacker Josiah Trotter (Philadelphia, Pa.) included Clemson in his top-four schools on Monday.

Trotter, who is the son of former NFL All-Pro linebacker Jeremiah Trotter and the brother of current Tigers linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., has Clemson in a group with Penn State, Ohio State and South Carolina.

He recently worked out at Dabo Swinney camp and TigerNet senior writer David Hood offered his thoughts:

"Working with the linebackers earlier was Philadelphia (PA) St Joe’s 4-star Josiah Trotter, the younger brother of Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter. He was impressive during the drills, showing a good wingspan while moving well all over the field. One observer noted that Trotter has the moves to be a running back, which, while not true, shows how athletic he is."

Trotter added an official Clemson offer on June 1 with the first 2023 offers.

First off I would like to thank God, I would not be here without him. I would like to thank all the coaches who have offered me to be able to play at the next level. I will be focusing on these 4 schools for the remainder of my process. @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/AEo0xxW8M4 — Josiah Trotter (@TrotterJosiah) June 14, 2021