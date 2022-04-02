4-star LB with Clemson connection sets commitment date
by - 2022 Apr 2, Sat 10:11
Josiah Trotter Photo
Josiah Trotter - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.31)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 230   Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (St. Joseph's Prep School HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#182 Overall, #7 LB, #5 PA
Rivals:
#112 Overall, #13 LB, #9 PA
24/7:
#32 LB, #9 PA
Will Josiah Trotter follow his brother to Clemson? We'll find out soon.
A four-star linebacker with a Clemson connection is closing in on a decision.

2023 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania prospect Josiah Trotter, brother of Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, set a April 15 commitment date on Friday.

Trotter revealed a top-5 of Clemson, Virginia Tech, Penn State, West Virginia and South Carolina in late February.

He was named a MaxPreps junior All-American after tallying 114 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two forced fumbles while scoring three touchdowns for the 6A runner-up St. Joseph's (PA).

Trotter has made it to Clemson for camp and received an offer there last year.

The Trotters' dad, Jeremiah Trotter, Sr., was an NFL All-Pro linebacker with the Philadelphia Eagles.

