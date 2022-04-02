|
4-star LB with Clemson connection sets commitment date
Height: 6-2 Weight: 230 Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (St. Joseph's Prep School HS) Class: 2023
A four-star linebacker with a Clemson connection is closing in on a decision.
2023 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania prospect Josiah Trotter, brother of Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, set a April 15 commitment date on Friday.
Trotter revealed a top-5 of Clemson, Virginia Tech, Penn State, West Virginia and South Carolina in late February.
He was named a MaxPreps junior All-American after tallying 114 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two forced fumbles while scoring three touchdowns for the 6A runner-up St. Joseph's (PA).
Trotter has made it to Clemson for camp and received an offer there last year.
The Trotters' dad, Jeremiah Trotter, Sr., was an NFL All-Pro linebacker with the Philadelphia Eagles.
I will be committing on my birthday on April 15th!?— Josiah Trotter (@TrotterJosiah) April 2, 2022