4-star LB with Clemson connection sets commitment date

TigerNet Staff by

Josiah Trotter Linebacker TigerNet: (4.31) (4.31)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 230 Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (St. Joseph's Prep School HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#182 Overall, #7 LB, #5 PA #182 Overall, #7 LB, #5 PA Rivals:

#112 Overall, #13 LB, #9 PA #112 Overall, #13 LB, #9 PA 24/7:

#32 LB, #9 PA #32 LB, #9 PA 6-2230Philadelphia, PA (St. Joseph's Prep School HS)2023

A four-star linebacker with a Clemson connection is closing in on a decision.

2023 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania prospect Josiah Trotter, brother of Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, set a April 15 commitment date on Friday.

Trotter revealed a top-5 of Clemson, Virginia Tech, Penn State, West Virginia and South Carolina in late February.

He was named a MaxPreps junior All-American after tallying 114 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two forced fumbles while scoring three touchdowns for the 6A runner-up St. Joseph's (PA).

Trotter has made it to Clemson for camp and received an offer there last year.

The Trotters' dad, Jeremiah Trotter, Sr., was an NFL All-Pro linebacker with the Philadelphia Eagles.

I will be committing on my birthday on April 15th!? — Josiah Trotter (@TrotterJosiah) April 2, 2022