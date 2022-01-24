4-star LB, Tigers legacy has Clemson in top schools
by - 2022 Jan 24, Mon 12:26
Josiah Trotter Photo
Josiah Trotter - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.30)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 230   Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (St. Joseph's Prep School HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#183 Overall, #7 LB, #5 PA
Rivals:
#112 Overall, #13 LB, #9 PA
24/7:
#34 LB, #8 PA
Trotter camped at Clemson last summer.
Four-star 2023 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania linebacker Josiah Trotter released his latest top schools list on Monday and that included Clemson.

Trotter is the brother of Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and the son of former standout NFL linebacker Jeremiah Trotter. He was named a MaxPreps junior All-American after racking up 114 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two forced fumbles while scoring three touchdowns for the 6A runner-up St. Joseph's (PA).

Trotter has a number of reported offers, with West Virginia and Virginia Tech among the most recent. Also in the top group are Penn State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and South Carolina.

Clemson offered him a scholarship last June and he competed in Clemson camp.

