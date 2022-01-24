4-star LB, Tigers legacy has Clemson in top schools

TigerNet Staff by

Josiah Trotter Linebacker TigerNet: (4.30) (4.30)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 230 Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (St. Joseph's Prep School HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#183 Overall, #7 LB, #5 PA #183 Overall, #7 LB, #5 PA Rivals:

#112 Overall, #13 LB, #9 PA #112 Overall, #13 LB, #9 PA 24/7:

#34 LB, #8 PA #34 LB, #8 PA 6-2230Philadelphia, PA (St. Joseph's Prep School HS)2023

Four-star 2023 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania linebacker Josiah Trotter released his latest top schools list on Monday and that included Clemson.

Trotter is the brother of Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and the son of former standout NFL linebacker Jeremiah Trotter. He was named a MaxPreps junior All-American after racking up 114 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two forced fumbles while scoring three touchdowns for the 6A runner-up St. Joseph's (PA).

Trotter has a number of reported offers, with West Virginia and Virginia Tech among the most recent. Also in the top group are Penn State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and South Carolina.

Clemson offered him a scholarship last June and he competed in Clemson camp.

First off I would like to thank God, I would not be here without him. I would like to thank all the coaches who have offered me to be able to play at the next level. I will be focusing on these 8 schools for the remainder of my process.@rledits24 @BrianDohn247 pic.twitter.com/vb13cIIjnv — Josiah Trotter (@TrotterJosiah) January 24, 2022