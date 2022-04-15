4-star LB target commits to Big 12 school

TigerNet Staff by

Four-star 2023 Clemson linebacker target Josiah Trotter committed to West Virginia on Friday.

Clemson, where his brother Jeremiah Trotter Jr. plays the same position, was in his final five with Virginia Tech, Penn State, West Virginia and South Carolina in February and he indicated a final two of Penn State and West Virginia on Friday.

Trotter was named a MaxPreps junior All-American after tallying 114 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two forced fumbles while scoring three touchdowns for the 6A runner-up St. Joseph's (PA).

Trotter made it to Clemson for camp last summer and received an offer there.

Clemson has had two 2023 commitments this week with 4-star QB Christopher Vizzina and 4-star TE Reid Mikeska.