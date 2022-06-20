4-star LB sets early July commitment date

Tony Rojas Linebacker TigerNet: (4.67) (4.67)

Height: 6-1 Weight: 200 Hometown: Fairfax, VA (Fairfax HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#188 Overall, #12 LB, #3 VA #188 Overall, #12 LB, #3 VA Rivals:

#109 Overall, #9 LB, #2 VA #109 Overall, #9 LB, #2 VA 24/7:

#19 LB, #3 VA #19 LB, #3 VA 6-1200Fairfax, VA (Fairfax HS)2023

Four-star Fairfax, Virginia 2023 linebacker Tony Rojas set his commitment date for early next month.

He will announce a pledge from finalists Clemson, Penn State, Miami or Georgia on July 5.

Rojas was in Clemson for the big official visit weekend earlier this month, which yielded commitments from fellow 2023 linebackers Dee Crayton and Jamal Anderson.

Rojas has made visits to Penn State and Georgia this month as well and canceled a trip to Miami.

He is rated as high as the No. 2 player in Virginia and No. 109 overall (Rivals).

I will be announcing my commitment July 5th! where we going!??!!?? pic.twitter.com/razjU26B8E — Tony “??” Rojas ? (@Tony_Rojas5) June 20, 2022