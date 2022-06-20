Tony Rojas has made stops at Clemson, Georgia and Penn State this month and will commit on July 5.
4-star LB sets early July commitment date
2022 Jun 20
Tony Rojas - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.67)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 200   Hometown: Fairfax, VA (Fairfax HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#188 Overall, #12 LB, #3 VA
Rivals:
#109 Overall, #9 LB, #2 VA
24/7:
#19 LB, #3 VA

Four-star Fairfax, Virginia 2023 linebacker Tony Rojas set his commitment date for early next month.

He will announce a pledge from finalists Clemson, Penn State, Miami or Georgia on July 5.

Rojas was in Clemson for the big official visit weekend earlier this month, which yielded commitments from fellow 2023 linebackers Dee Crayton and Jamal Anderson.

Rojas has made visits to Penn State and Georgia this month as well and canceled a trip to Miami.

He is rated as high as the No. 2 player in Virginia and No. 109 overall (Rivals).

