4-star LB prospect, son of former NFL standout announces Clemson offer

by - 2022 Mar 12, Sat 19:44
Jamal Anderson - Linebacker
Height: 6-4   Weight: 195   Hometown: Hoschton, GA (Mill Creek HS)   Class: 2023
Four-star 2023 Hoschton, Georgia linebacker Jamal Anderson announced a Clemson offer on Saturday after a visit to campus.

"WOW! Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Anderson said on Twitter.

He was named an All-State selection in 2021 with 78 tackles, seven for loss, with four sacks, five pass breakukps and two interceptions..

He is the son of Jamal Anderson, the former NFL running back who made the Super Bowl with the Atlanta Falcons.

His offer sheet is over 30 teams now, including Southern Cal, Miami and Utah.

