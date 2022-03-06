4-star LB announces Clemson offer

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Tony Rojas Linebacker TigerNet: (3.94) (3.94)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 200 Hometown: Fairfax, VA (Fairfax HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#210 Overall, #12 LB, #2 VA #210 Overall, #12 LB, #2 VA 24/7:

#30 LB, #5 VA #30 LB, #5 VA 6-3200Fairfax, VA (Fairfax HS)2023

4-star 2023 linebacker Tony Rojas from Fairfax, VA announced a Clemson offer during his Junior Day visit to Tiger Town this weekend.

"After a great conversation with @ClemsonFB, I am BLESSED to receive a scholarship offer from CLEMSON UNIVERSITY," he posted on Twitter.

"Thank you @ClemsonFB and @WesleyGoodwin for the AMAZING and great experience I had yesterday, can't wait to come up again," he added.

Rojas is a multi-sport star that also excels at basketball. He is a very versatile football player that can get snaps at running back, receiver and lines up all over the field on defense.

In 2021, Rojas was Region Offensive Player of the Year at running back and was runner up for Defensive Player of the year.

He rushed for 1,700 yards and 28 touchdowns and had 50 tackles, including 10 for loss and seven sacks.

VA BOYSSS!! Thank you @ClemsonFB and @WesleyGoodwin for the AMAZING and great experience I had yesterday, can’t wait to come up again! pic.twitter.com/SQjAgvMBWB — Tony Rojas ? (@Tony_Rojas5) March 6, 2022