4-star instate receiver announces Clemson offer
by - Saturday, November 20, 2021, 7:34 PM
Antonio Williams Photo
Antonio Williams - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.70)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 180   Hometown: Irmo, SC (Dutch Fork HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#83 Overall, #9 WR, #3 SC
Rivals:
#37 WR, #5 SC
24/7:
#125 Overall, #19 WR, #4 SC
4-star instate receiver announces Clemson offer

Four-star Dutch Fork (SC) 2022 receiver Antonio Williams announced a Clemson offer after a visit on Saturday to campus.

"Blessed to say I have received an offer from Clemson University. #GoTigers #AGTG" Williams posted on Twitter.

Williams is a second instate receiver to pick up a 2022 offer from the Tigers, joining Clemson commit Adam Randall out of Myrtle Beach.

Williams has tallied 64 catches for 1,285 yards on his senior campaign.

His top six schools released earlier this season had Notre Dame, Florida State, South Carolina, Georgia, Auburn and Ole Miss. He also recently added a Texas Longhorns offer.

Clemson offers 4-star 2023 QB
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over Wake Forest
Postgame notes for Clemson-Wake Forest
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to Clemson's win over Wake Forest
