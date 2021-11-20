4-star instate receiver announces Clemson offer

Antonio Williams Wide Receiver

Height: 6-0 Weight: 180 Hometown: Irmo, SC (Dutch Fork HS) Class: 2022

Four-star Dutch Fork (SC) 2022 receiver Antonio Williams announced a Clemson offer after a visit on Saturday to campus.

"Blessed to say I have received an offer from Clemson University. #GoTigers #AGTG" Williams posted on Twitter.

Williams is a second instate receiver to pick up a 2022 offer from the Tigers, joining Clemson commit Adam Randall out of Myrtle Beach.

Williams has tallied 64 catches for 1,285 yards on his senior campaign.

His top six schools released earlier this season had Notre Dame, Florida State, South Carolina, Georgia, Auburn and Ole Miss. He also recently added a Texas Longhorns offer.