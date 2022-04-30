|
4-star instate lineman has Clemson in top schools
Markee Anderson - Offensive Line
Height: 6-4 Weight: 305 Hometown: Roebuck, SC (Dorman HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.28)
ESPN:
#201 Overall, #20 OL, #3 SC
Rivals:
#235 Overall, #12 OL, #3 SC
24/7:
#70 Overall, #3 OT, #1 SC
Four-star 2023 Dorman (SC) offensive lineman Markee Anderson included Clemson in his top schools list on Saturday.
Anderson has Clemson in a top-four group with LSU, UNC and South Carolina.
He is rated as a top-100 prospect overall (70) and the No. 3 offensive tackle in the class by 247Sports.
Anderson received a Clemson offer last September.
Top 4 list— Markee Anderson (@MarkeeAnderson) April 30, 2022
Clemson????
LSU????
UNC????
USC????
(Alphabetical Order)(Still changing)@Dorman_OL @DormanAthletics @UnderArmour @HighSchoolBlitz @PalmettoPrepsSC @Rivals pic.twitter.com/Mzs7BI0tch
