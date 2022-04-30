4-star instate lineman has Clemson in top schools
by - 2022 Apr 30, Sat 13:25
Markee Anderson - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.28)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 305   Hometown: Roebuck, SC (Dorman HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#201 Overall, #20 OL, #3 SC
Rivals:
#235 Overall, #12 OL, #3 SC
24/7:
#70 Overall, #3 OT, #1 SC
Markee Anderson is an area lineman rated as high as No. 3 nationally at his position.

Four-star 2023 Dorman (SC) offensive lineman Markee Anderson included Clemson in his top schools list on Saturday.

Anderson has Clemson in a top-four group with LSU, UNC and South Carolina.

He is rated as a top-100 prospect overall (70) and the No. 3 offensive tackle in the class by 247Sports.

Anderson received a Clemson offer last September.

