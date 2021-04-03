4-star Florida defender has Clemson in top schools

Azareyeh Thomas Safety TigerNet: (4.74) (4.74)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 176 Hometown: Niceville, FL (Niceville HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#121 Overall, #8 S, #15 FL #121 Overall, #8 S, #15 FL Rivals:

#100 Overall, #7 ATH, #15 FL #100 Overall, #7 ATH, #15 FL 24/7:

# 103 Overall, # 9 S, # 11 FL # 103 Overall, # 9 S, # 11 FL 6-3176Niceville, FL (Niceville HS)2022

Four-star safety Azareyeh Thomas (Niceville, Florida) included Clemson in his latest top schools list Saturday.

The ACC's Tigers are in a top-8 group also with Oklahoma, Miami, LSU, Louisville, Alabama, Florida and Georgia Tech.

Thomas totaled seven passes defended and an interception on defense and over 1,000 yards with nine touchdowns on offense last season.

Thomas is rated as high as a top-100 prospect overall (100; Rivals; rated as athlete) and the No. 8 safety in the nation (ESPN).