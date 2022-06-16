|
4-star defensive target has Clemson in top schools, sets commitment date
2022 Jun 16
|
Stephiylan Green - Defensive Line
Height: 6-4 Weight: 267 Hometown: Rome, GA (Rome HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.53)
ESPN:
#17 DT, #29 GA
Rivals:
#190 Overall, #9 DT, #16 GA
24/7:
#47 DL, #35 GA
Four-star 2023 Rome, Georgia defensive lineman Stephiylan Green announced a commitment date on Thursday.
Green will make his call on June 24, he said via social media.
He is picking out of a final group with Clemson, Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee.
Green was recently in Clemson for the big official visit weekend in early June.
I will be committing June 24!! @Mansell247 @FootballRome pic.twitter.com/loEpt2rWwo— Stephiylan Green (@stephiylan) June 16, 2022
