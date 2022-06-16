Stephiylan Green was in Clemson recently and is set to announce his commitment soon.
4-star defensive target has Clemson in top schools, sets commitment date
by - 2022 Jun 16, Thu 16:15
Stephiylan Green - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.53)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 267   Hometown: Rome, GA (Rome HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#17 DT, #29 GA
Rivals:
#190 Overall, #9 DT, #16 GA
24/7:
#47 DL, #35 GA

Four-star 2023 Rome, Georgia defensive lineman Stephiylan Green announced a commitment date on Thursday.

Green will make his call on June 24, he said via social media.

He is picking out of a final group with Clemson, Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee.

Green was recently in Clemson for the big official visit weekend in early June.

