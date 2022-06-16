4-star defensive target has Clemson in top schools, sets commitment date

TigerNet Staff by

Stephiylan Green Defensive Line TigerNet: (4.53) (4.53)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 267 Hometown: Rome, GA (Rome HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#17 DT, #29 GA #17 DT, #29 GA Rivals:

#190 Overall, #9 DT, #16 GA #190 Overall, #9 DT, #16 GA 24/7:

#47 DL, #35 GA #47 DL, #35 GA 6-4267Rome, GA (Rome HS)2023

Four-star 2023 Rome, Georgia defensive lineman Stephiylan Green announced a commitment date on Thursday.

Green will make his call on June 24, he said via social media.

He is picking out of a final group with Clemson, Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee.

Green was recently in Clemson for the big official visit weekend in early June.