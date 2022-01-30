4-star defender picks up Clemson offer on visit
by - 2022 Jan 30, Sun 12:14
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
DaKaari Nelson - Safety
TigerNet: (4.30)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 190   Hometown: Selma, AL (Selma HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#280 Overall, #17 S, #14 AL
Rivals:
#72 Overall, #4 S, #9 AL
24/7:
#184 Overall, #14 S, #12 AL

Four-star 2023 safety prospect DaKaari Nelson announced a Clemson offer on Sunday.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Nelson said.

Nelson is rated as high as a top-100 prospect overall and the No. 4 safety in the class (Rivals).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 112 Recruits (90 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest