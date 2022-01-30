|
4-star defender picks up Clemson offer on visit
|2022 Jan 30, Sun 12:14-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
DaKaari Nelson - Safety
Height: 6-3 Weight: 190 Hometown: Selma, AL (Selma HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.30)
Height: 6-3 Weight: 190 Hometown: Selma, AL (Selma HS) Class: 2023
ESPN:
#280 Overall, #17 S, #14 AL
#280 Overall, #17 S, #14 AL
Rivals:
#72 Overall, #4 S, #9 AL
#72 Overall, #4 S, #9 AL
24/7:
#184 Overall, #14 S, #12 AL
#184 Overall, #14 S, #12 AL
Four-star 2023 safety prospect DaKaari Nelson announced a Clemson offer on Sunday.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Nelson said.
Nelson is rated as high as a top-100 prospect overall and the No. 4 safety in the class (Rivals).
Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University ???? @ALLGASTRNG @GasCrew7v7 @coachski_ @CoachConn @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong247 @adamgorney @SelmaSchools pic.twitter.com/hUGhYYPB9p— CÂRN?GË ??? (@dakaari_nelson) January 30, 2022
Tags: Clemson Football, DaKaari Nelson