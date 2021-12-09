4-star defender announces Clemson decommitment
Thursday, December 9, 2021
Jihaad Campbell Photo
Jihaad Campbell - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.78)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 215   Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#120 Overall, #11 LB, #13 FL
Rivals:
#121 Overall, #7 LB, #18 FL
24/7:
#23 Overall, #3 Edge, #4 FL
4-star defender announces Clemson decommitment

Clemson has lost its second IMG Academy (Fla.) commitment in a week.

Four-star defender Jihaad Campbell announced a decommitment on Thursday.

Campbell joins former Clemson commit Keon Sabb in opening up his options now.

"I would like to thank the whole Clemson staff and community for what they have done for my family and I," Campbell said. "I truly appreciate everyone on staff for believing in my talents and giving me an opportunity to play football at the next level. After thoughts and prayers, my family and I believe that it is in my best interest to reopen my recruitment. I haven't lost love for the Clemson family.

"I am going to focus on doing what's best for my future and family. Thank you for all of the love."

The two defensive decommits this week come on the heels of Brent Venables leaving to be the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners. The Tigers have not announced staff replacements as of yet.

Clemson's 2022 class is down to 12 pledges currently and rate 14th in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings.

Campbell had committed to Clemson in late June, shortly before Sabb did. Both are originally from New Jersey.

